Michael Appleton makes confident Blackpool claim after Norwich City defeat

Michael Appleton believes that his Blackpool side will soon give someone a ‘hiding’ if they are able to continue creating chances at this current rate, whilst in conversation with Lancs Live.

The Seasiders, who lost in the league for the third time in as many games at the weekend against Norwich City, currently sit 19th in the second tier standings.

Despite their play in the final third not resulting in enough goals at present, Blackpool boss Appleton is confident that the final piece of the jigsaw will be put in place soon.

Speaking to Lancs Live about this, Appleton said: “Emotionally you could tell they were frustrated with themselves in terms of not taking opportunities that we created in that first period of the first half. It was just to remind them of what got us into those positions, whether it be a bit of grit and determination, whether it be very good football, it was a bit of a mixture of everything.

“I just felt if we continue to be brave on the ball and look to play forward rather than pass responsibility on, we would create opportunities and we did that. Once we get into those areas eventually someone is going to get done, someone is going to take a hiding, we’ll get the first goal and someone will take a hiding.”

The verdict

The first goal can be vitally important in the context of winning football matches, with the Seasiders yet to lose after netting the first goal in the Championship thus far this season.

Creating openings, as displayed by their 1.27 expected goals figure against the Canaries at the weekend, they have been struggling to apply the finishing touches.

The confidence to play through the thirds remains to be in place for the Lancashire outfit, which will of course provide Appleton with confidence about what the rest of the campaign can have in store.

The Seasiders have tough fixtures coming up over the next few weeks and will be hoping that they can continue creating openings.