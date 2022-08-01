Michael Appleton makes Blackpool transfer window admission after Reading win

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton oversaw a solid 1-0 win at the weekend for his side but has admitted to LancsLive that the rest of the transfer window will still be important to the Seasiders this campaign.

Blackpool managed to seal a decent finish in the Championship last time around despite being newly-promoted, settling for a midtable finish.

However, boss Neil Critchley decided to head to Aston Villa to take up a coaching role and that left the Seasiders scrambling for a new manager to start the 2022/23 season. Eventually they appointed former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton and he has spent the summer transfer window trying to mould the team into his image.

He started the season off well too by helping his side to a 1-0 win over Reading. It was Callum Connolly who put his side in front and then the side held on throughout the 90 minutes to ensure they went away with the three points.

Even though Blackpool managed to get the win then in their first game of the season, Appleton still believes that the transfer window and the rest of the summer will be important for the club during this new campaign.

The Seasiders signed up Rhys Williams on a loan deal from Liverpool and have also added Lewis Fiorini from Man City to help them in the Championship this season. Having made a total of four signings already though, it seems as though Michael Appleton wants more to sign on during the offseason.

Speaking to LancsLive about the club and their transfer window business then, Appleton said: “It is, it’s going to be really key [the summer transfer window]. There’s one or two of the injured boys looking better so obviously Jordan [Gabriel] is getting closer, Hubby is getting closer so it’s not all bad news from that point of view.

“But you’re right I think we do need additions and I think they’d give everyone a lift.”

The Verdict

Blackpool made a good start to the Championship season by picking up three points against Reading but it seems that Michael Appleton wants to continue adding to his squad this summer.

With the Seasiders having some injuries in their team, it seems only right that the manager wants to bring in some more recruits. In the Championship, you need to have good squad depth because it is a long season with games in both midweek and at the weekends.

It means the side will need to ensure they have plenty of solid options throughout their first-team but also on their bench. Right now, with the club having some players sidelined, they may struggle if some other players pick up injuries or are ruled out through suspensions.

Using the transfer window to sign more players then is probably wise from the club and it could be the difference between them pushing on and being near the relegation zone in the Championship this season.