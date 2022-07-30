Michael Appleton issues update on winger’s potential Blackpool future

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton says the club will not stand in the way of winger Grant Ward if he wants to look for a move elsewhere this summer.

Ward is currently a free agent after being released by Blackpool earlier this summer, following the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road, prior to Appleton’s appointment as manager.

However, the winger has continued to train with the club over the summer, while also featuring in friendlies for the Seasiders as a trialist.

But despite that, it seems Appleton is happy for the 27-year-old to try and find himself a new club, should that be what the player wishes to do so.

Providing an update on Ward’s situation, which sees him continue to work with the club, Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette: “Grant is still training with us, but we’re obviously mindful of the fact I don’t want to stop him from taking opportunities elsewhere.

“But at the same time, I’m more than happy – certainly in the short term – to allow him to continue his fitness work and come and train with us every day.”

Having joined Blackpool back in December 2019, Ward has made a total of 56 appearances in all competitions during an injury hit spell with the club, scoring twice in that time.

The Verdict

In all honesty, this doesn’t sound like the most promising update from Ward’s point of view.

The fact that Appleton is open to him moving and finding another club, suggests that he is not desperate to secure a new deal for the winger going into this season.

As a result, you do get the feeling that the 27-year-old may need to start thinking about potentially searching for a new destination for the coming campaign and beyond, if he is to prolong hs career.

Indeed, given the experience he does bring at EFL level, Ward could still be an attractive possible signing for a number of clubs, so he should not be thinking about throwing in the towel any time soon.