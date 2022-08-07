Michael Appleton issues Blackpool transfer update following Stoke City loss

Blackpool are likely to see several departures between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Michael Appleton is targeting two to three additions to this side before the September 1 deadline. But with a squad size of 28 players, that means at least three will have to exit to meet the 25-man registration limit.

And, the Blackpool boss confirmed that there is still set to be a lot of activity at the club with the transfer window set to close in the coming weeks.

“It’s clear we’ve got one or two players who are not going to be up to what I want going forward,” said Appleton, via The Gazette.

“Or it’s an opportunity for them to go and get game time because they’ve been limited over the last 12 months.”

One of those departures was confirmed this afternoon, as Portsmouth announced the signing of Owen Dale, although further outgoings are expected in the coming days and weeks, with Chris Maxwell another expected to go.

Blackpool fell to a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday to leave the team with three points from their opening two games of the latest Championship campaign.

Up next for Blackpool is a home clash with Barrow in the first round of the League Cup.

The Verdict

The defeat to Stoke made clear that it could be a long season ahead for Appleton as he looks to shape the squad to his liking.

His arrival this summer has given the team some leeway over their expectations for this season as he has stepped in to replace Neil Critchley on short notice.

But there are only three or so weeks left in the transfer window to complete any deals. Improvements will need to be made, otherwise it could be a difficult year ahead.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.