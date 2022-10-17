Michael Appleton issues Blackpool player warning after late draw against Sheffield United

Michael Appleton has issued a warning to Dom Thompson following his dismissal at the weekend.

Blackpool were already down to 10 men while leading against Sheffield United when the full-back received his marching orders.

A second yellow card for kicking a ball at Anel Ahmedhodzic saw him head for an early bath with the score 3-2 in favour of the Seasiders.

However, a late Oliver Norwood goal earned a point for the hosts before a post-final whistle scrap saw a further two players sent off, one for each team.

It was a heated affair at Bramall Lane, but the Blackpool boss has admitted that he hopes Thompson learns from a naive and ultimately costly error.

When asked by The Gazette if it was just a moment of stupidity, he responded: “Absolutely.

“It’s my job to protect the players as much as I possibly can but he just had a moment of madness really.

“Hopefully he will learn from that because things like that can be really crucial.

“He’s still young, he’s still learning, as we all are, but from his point of view he will be really disappointed, I get that.

“He’s now got to find a way to turn that into a positive, whether it’s keeping his head down, training really hard until that moment he’s ready to play again and put in the performances to back up the type of performances he’s already had this season.”

The draw leaves Blackpool sitting in 19th place in the Championship table heading into the latest round of midweek action.

The Tangerines will be without Thompson as he serves a one-game suspension following his red card at the weekend.

Appleton’s side welcome Hull City to Bloomfield Road, with only two points separating the sides in the standings.

The Verdict

While a draw was still a good result given the opposition at the weekend, the manner of it will be a huge point of frustration for Appleton.

A win would’ve been a huge mood lifter for the team, especially to do it while down to nine men.

But being down to nine men at all is a huge concern for the former Lincoln City manager.

Thompson’s red card in particular was incredibly unprofessional and something a player at his level needs to know not to do, so Appleton is right to highlight this after the game.