Michael Appleton hints at what immediate future may look like for Blackpool starlet

Blackpool attacking midfielder Rob Apter enjoyed a productive pre-season with the first team, impressing when he was given the opportunity.

However, the 19-year-old is yet to feature within the senior squad in league or cup games so far this season.

Of course, Appleton’s squad has taken a bit of a whack over the last couple of weeks, which would have created questions within the Blackpool’s fanbase as to whether or not the teenager would get any closer to first-team contention.

Addressing what the immediate future may look like for the young attacking midfielder, Michael Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette: “He certainly comes into the bracket of making sure we have numbers to fulfil our bench, but at the same time you want to give people the opportunity to spread their wings a little bit.

“After seeing him from my early days in pre-season, Rob’s at a point where is he going to have much of an effect on the group this season? Probably not.

“That’s a conversation we’ve had so I’m not speaking out of turn or telling any confidential stuff.

“But he’s a player I really like, I’ve got a lot of time for him. What he lacks in size and stature, he certainly makes up for with his skill and his temperament and his willingness to get up to people and be aggressive.

“Rob will be fine but he needs games and he probably won’t get them with us at this moment in time, so it’s important we find the right home for him, whether it’s from a short-term point of view from now until January or for the rest of the season to ensure when he does come back he’s ready to go.”

The verdict

Appleton’s comments suggest that the Seasiders are working on finding him a temporary home as he continues his development with the Championship club.

The midfielder, who has been in and around the first team environment before at Blackpool, during the 2020/21 campaign, enjoyed a productive loan spell with Chester FC in the National League North last time out.

Now, it will be interesting to see how high up the pyramid Appleton and Co. envisage Apter to be playing during what remains of this campaign.

An exciting prospect who is making steady progress, it would seem that Apter still has a big future at Bloomfield Road.