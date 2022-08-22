Michael Appleton hints at recruitment plans at Blackpool ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window

Michael Appleton has suggested that Blackpool might have to dip into the transfer market to solve their current issues in midfield, whilst in conversation with The Gazette.

Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini have recently learnt that they will need to spend some time on the sidelines, whilst Keshi Anderson and Kevin Stewart have also been absent.

Callum Connolly stepped back into a midfield role against Burnley on Saturday, with Matty Virtue being the only other available midfielder outside the starting XI.

Speaking to The Gazette about the issues Blackpool currently have in midfield, Appleton said: “Tell me about it.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackpool FC midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Brad Potts Preston Burnley

“That’s the tough one, but at least we haven’t got a midweek game so we’ve got an opportunity to maybe try and do something from a recruitment point of view.”

The verdict

Going into the new season with some strong midfield options available to him, Appleton will be frustrated that within the first month of the campaign he is potentially having to dip back into the market.

Patino and Fiorini had started the season in strong form, and given the levels of performance that Anderson put in last season, it remains to be seen if the Seasiders look at a temporary fix, or an option that will be looking to start even if Appleton has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Undoubtedly a difficult decision for the Blackpool boss to make, it will be interesting to see what happens between now and the closure of the summer transfer window at the start of September.