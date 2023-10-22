Highlights Charlton manager Michael Appleton expects striker Miles Leaburn to attract interest in the January transfer window due to his impressive form.

Despite Leaburn's potential departure, Appleton sees it as a positive that their players are attracting attention from bigger clubs.

Keeping Leaburn would be crucial for Charlton's promotion hopes, as his return from injury has coincided with the team's upturn in form.

Charlton Athletic manager Michael Appleton is expecting striker Miles Leaburn to attract interest from elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Leaburn enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign at The Valley last season, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old's form did not go unnoticed, and The Sun claimed that Aston Villa were among a number of Premier League clubs weighing up a move this summer.

Leaburn missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, but he has been in excellent form since his return, scoring six goals and providing one assist in nine appearances so far this campaign.

The striker was on the scoresheet once again in the 4-0 home win over struggling Reading on Saturday, which continues the Addicks' unbeaten start to life under Appleton.

Charlton have picked up 12 points in their first six league games under Appleton, and they currently sit 10th in the League One table, just four points from the play-off places.

What did Michael Appleton say?

Appleton admitted that he is braced for interest in Leaburn in the January transfer window, but he insists it is a positive for the Addicks that their players are attracting attention.

When asked if he expects bigger clubs to be keeping tabs on Leaburn, Appleton told the South London Press: "I’m sure that’s the case.

"Obviously it isn’t that we don’t welcome that, because ultimately as a football club you want to have the best players – or potentially the best players – in the league. With that comes interest from bigger clubs.

"From our point of view we see it as a positive because he is our player and we get to decide what we do with him.

"It wasn’t just his goal. He was real value in terms of his performance as well. He made Button make a big, big save just before he scored his goal as well. The pass from TC in the build-up to it wasn’t unnoticed.

"He’s put the burners on as well because Nelson Abbey, for them, was outstanding today. Time and time again he was the one, if we looked dangerous and like we’d get in, thwarted us a little bit. For him to get in behind him was impressive."

Will Charlton Athletic keep hold of Miles Leaburn in January?

It could be tough for the Addicks to retain Leaburn in January.

Leaburn has proven himself to be a more than capable goalscorer in League One, and he looks on course to beat last season's tally of 12 goals this campaign.

It is no coincidence that Charlton's upturn in form has coincided with Leaburn's return from injury, and keeping hold of him would be a huge boost to their promotion hopes.

The Addicks have another prolific goalscorer in their team in Alfie May, so they would be covered should Leaburn depart, but they will be incredibly reluctant to lose one of their prized assets.

With Leaburn continuing to thrive at The Valley, it seems inevitable that he will be on the move in the not-too-distant future.