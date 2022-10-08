Michael Appleton drops hint to potential Blackpool debut ahead of Watford game

Blackpool could be forced to throw Liam Bridcutt into their starting XI with Kenny Dougall suspended for the game against Watford.

Bridcutt only recently signed for the club, arriving as a free agent in September adding depth into an area that needed for the Seasiders.

The 33-year-old was with Michael Appleton last season at Lincoln City and could be in line for his Blackpool debut against Watford with Appleton facing a selection headache.

Dougall picked up a suspension and Callum Connolly is currently filling in at right back, leaving Appleton with limited options.

When asked about bringing Bridcutt into the starting XI, Appleton told Lancashire Live: Yeah potentially, he’s had another week or so since the game last week at Norwich.

“We would’ve had no doubts at any time if we felt the time was right to bring him on against Norwich, to throw him in and it would’ve been the same the other night (Sunderland).

“So the fact he’s had another week under his belt, another four or five training sessions, if we feel Liam is the right option to go with then obviously I’ve got no problems with that.”

Bridcutt brings a wealth of experience to the side and will be chomping at the bit to get a game after missing half of last season due to an injury, something Appleton recognises: “He’s a good character, he’s very experienced, a good footballer, he knows how to deal with and handle situations.

“He’s played in a lot of big games over the years, and since he’s come in here, he’s trained every minute of every session that he’s been available. He’s raring to go.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubting Liam Bridcutt’s experience or knowhow at Championship level and having been away from the division for several years, he will no doubt want to make up for lost time.

It could prove to be a shrewd move for the Seasiders with Bridcutt unlikely to be demanding high wages and he helps plug a big gap in the side.

Couple that with his experience in a young squad, as well as the specialist role he’s filled at every club he’s been at, it’s a good addition for the Tangerines.