Michael Appleton delivers verdict on off-field Blackpool additions pre-January

Michael Appleton has highlighted the opportunities that Blackpool now have due to their recent signings behind the scenes.

Former Coventry City pair Chris Badlan and Stuart Benthom have arrived at the club ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The pair were key figures at the CBS Arena, working alongside Mark Robins as part of the club’s recruitment strategy.

Badlan held the role of head of recruitment, while Benthom was promoted to chief scout during his time with the Sky Blues.

Appleton is optimistic that the duo can bring a great level of expertise with them to Blackpool’s efforts to improve the first team squad.

The Seasiders’ boss is looking forward to working with them both, and hopes that they can find the level of talent to help bring the side up the Championship table.

“They’re going to be massively important for the football club going forward and from a personal point of view, delighted that from a timing point of view that it happened when it happened,” said Appleton, via LancsLive.

“It gives us an opportunity to be competitive and be in the race for certain individuals and players at clubs when the window opens.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August

Blackpool have hit a poor run of form in recent fixtures, which has seen the club fall into the relegation zone.

But the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon offers the team the chance to climb out of the bottom three before the Christmas schedule.

It could yet be a busy January ahead for the club, with the transfer window set to open in two weeks’ time.

The Verdict

The former Coventry pair helped to sign the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, who have made a huge impact for the Sky Blues.

If they can scout a similar level of talent to Bloomfield Road then that will have a huge impact on the club.

That makes them very exciting additions to the backroom staff.

They bring with them a lot of experience and knowhow, which could make them very valuable assets in the long-run.