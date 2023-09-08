Michael Appleton has issued his first words as Charlton Athletic manager following his appointment at The Valley – outlining his intent to build a team that excites supporters and has a winning mentality.

Appleton has replaced Dean Holden in charge of the Addicks following the London club’s decision to dismiss the former coach at the end of August.

Charlton are aiming to compete for promotion to the Championship this season but have suffered a slow start. Holden oversaw one win from the team’s opening five league games, losing the other four.

Appleton will now be tasked with turning things around following his appointment by Charlton’s technical director Andy Scott, with support from managing directors James Rodwell and Simon Lenegan.

What has Michael Appleton said about becoming Charlton Athletic manager?

Appleton has clearly identified what kind of style of play he is hoping to bring to his new club.

The former Lincoln City and Blackpool boss is looking forward to getting stuck into things at Charlton, where he feels there is a great ambition to succeed.

“I am delighted to be named as head coach of this proud and historic football club and would like to thank the owners, James Rodwell and Andy Scott for placing their trust in me to lead the team,” said Appleton, via the club’s official website.

“I will give everything to deliver success for Charlton Athletic Football Club.

“To do this, we will all need to work together; the players, staff and supporters, we all have a part to play.

“I cannot wait to get started.

“I want us to develop a team that excites us all, that never gives up and that plays on the front foot.

“I want my players to enjoy playing for each other, to express themselves and feel comfortable in the way we aim to play.

“We want to build a winning mentality, starting immediately.

“It is a competitive division, and achievements take time, but work has already begun to reach the heights that this club, and you as supporters, deserve.

“Nothing will be taken for granted.

“All of us will have to work harder and towards the team ethic if we are to accomplish anything.

“I look forward to meeting everyone connected with the club over the coming days and weeks.

“We will listen, we will learn and we will strive to deliver something special and make you all proud.”

Charlton are currently 16th in the League One table after the opening six games of the campaign.

Next up for the Addicks is a trip to third place Stevenage.

Appleton’s first game in charge will come on Saturday against one of the surprise packages of the early part of the new campaign.

Will Michael Appleton be a good appointment for Charlton Athletic?

Appleton’s record at Lincoln was impressive, and he got the team playing good football while getting results.

It is awkward for any manager to join a team right after the transfer window has closed, which will make things slightly more difficult for the 47-year-old.

But Appleton will be hungry to succeed after his disappointing spell at Blackpool.

He will be keen to show people what he is truly capable of after suffering relegation while in charge of the Seasiders.