Michael Appleton coy on future of Blackpool & Portsmouth transfer agreement

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has admitted to monitoring the situation of on-loan Portsmouth winger Owen Dale and will continue to keep in touch with Portsmouth of his progress.

Despite this, Appleton stopped short of making a decision on the player’s future and whether or not he will be recalled in January.

Dale has impressed at Fratton Park this season, he has one goal to his name at Pompey and five assists with 21 games so far in all competitions whilst becoming a fan favourite for his hard-working, tenacious displays.

Dale joined Blackpool initially on loan from Crewe Alexandra last season, where he came through the club’s youth team ranks, before making the permanent move in January.

Dale then joined Portsmouth in the summer and has since put in a number of impressive displays, prompting fears of a recall for Blackpool who are struggling in the Championship.

Speaking to Lancashire Live about Dale’s future, Appleton said: “I’m not going to say yes or no with any of the players that are out on loan at this moment in time.

“But definitely we’re aware of what they’re doing, how well they’re doing, or if they’re not doing particularly well, we are aware of that. It’s a constant thing that we’ll constantly monitor.

“We stay in touch with all the clubs and the managers and chief scouts with players that are out on loan. That will continue between now and the window opening.”

Speculation has been rife on Dale’s future in recent weeks as a result of the recall clause and Appleton’s refusal to allow Dale to play in the FA Cup.

Danny Cowley has since admitted that the clause is a normal aspect of any loan deal, before suggesting they’re confident of retaining Dale for the season.

Time will tell over whether Dale will be recalled, but it seems more and more likely that Appleton may well choose to bring Dale back into the fold if his side continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Verdict

It’s a frustrating scenario for Portsmouth who are obviously left in the dark on the situation.

However, that’s one of the issues of relying heavily on loan deals as they leave you at the mercy of the parent club. Ensuring contingency plans are drawn up in the event of a recall are important and it’s likely Cowley has a plan should that happen.

For Dale, he’s in a fortunate position considering his positive form and should he maintain it, he could see himself playing Championship football once again.