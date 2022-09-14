Michael Appleton confirms Blackpool’s plans over potential swoop for free agent

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has confirmed that Liam Bridcutt is on trial with the club, with both parties set to asses the possiblity of a deal in the next two weeks.

Bridcutt is currently a free agent after leaving Lincoln City – where he previously played under Appleton – following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old midfielder is now on trial with Blackpool as he looks to find himself a new club, with the Seasiders themselves seemingly still keen to add to their squad after the close of the transfer window.

But despite that, it seems that neither party are ready to rush into a deal to secure a place in the squad at Bloomfield Road for Bridcutt.

Discussing the situation surrounding the midfielder’s trial with the club, Appleton told The Blackpool Gazette: “He’s a top talent. “He did brilliantly for me at Lincoln and he’s obviously someone I’ve admired in the past.

“He’s in a good place, although he’s way behind the other players in terms of fitness levels because he’s been doing a lot of stuff on his own because he had an injury at the back end of last season.

“He’s enjoyed it, the players have enjoyed having him around as have the staff, so let’s see how the next couple of weeks progress.

“There’s no timeline from us, there’s no timeline from him. It’s just an opportunity for both parties to have a look at each other and see how they feel.”

In what is their second season back in the Championship, Blackpool currently sit 13th in the Championship table, with 11 points from eight games ahead of their trip to Rotherham on Wednesday.

The Verdict

The addition of Bridcutt could be a useful addition for Blackpool if they elect to try and make it happen.

This is a young squad that the Seasiders are competing with in the Championship at the minute, so they could benefit from bringing in some extra experience.

Bridcutt is a player who certainly provides that, and the leadership he has previously showed, not least in a hugely challenging situation at Bolton, could also be vital.

Given he is also familiar with Appleton from that spell at Lincoln, this is a move that could bring the best out of him again, and with little financial risk on a free transfer, it could work well for all parties.