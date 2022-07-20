Michael Appleton comments on player’s future at Blackpool

Since arriving at Blackpool in January, Doug Tharme has becomes fairly popular at Bloomfield Road despite not having made an appearance for the Tangerines yet.

The 22-year-old arrived from National League North side Southport and spent the rest of the season on loan at his former club.

The defender has done well in pre-season so far putting in a good performance against Salford City last night.

However, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has admitted that the signing of Rhys Williams on a season long loan deal could mean that Tharme’s opportunities next season are limited.

When asked about the possibility of a loan deal for the youngster this summer, Appleton told Lancs Live: “Possibly, obviously I’ve not really had a proper conversation around that but with us bring Rhys is sort of does put him down the pecking order ever so slightly and I certainly don’t want to stop his development because as you can see tonight, his development is going in the right direction.

“I don’t want to put a stop to that so if there’s an opportunity for him we won’t be standing in his way to continue his development.”

With the season approaching, it’s yet to be seen where the defender will be next year but it seems as though a move away could be on the cards.

The Verdict:

A loan move for Tharme next season could be exactly what the young player needs. Obviously he has talent and has shown some of that in pre-season but going from the National League North to the Championship is a massive step up.

Therefore, a loan move to a lower league side could allow the defender to develop his game and adjust to the surroundings of first team football more therefore making it easier to adjust when he is ready for his time at Blackpool.

There’s no point in rushing his development and with Williams now at the club, it does make it less likely that the 22-year-old would be involved next year. Therefore, a move away could allow him to continue playing rather than stagnate his progress.