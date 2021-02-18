Michael Appleton and Bristol City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Bristol City have begun their search for a new manager, after parting company with Dean Holden after a poor run of form in the Championship.

The Robins are currently sat 14th in the second-tier standings, and had previously been in with a chance of forcing their way into the play-off positions.

However, a run of five straight defeats has seen them fall away from the play-off chasing teams around them. A 2-0 defeat against Reading on Tuesday evening proved to be the final straw for the Bristol City owners, as they relieved Holden of his duties in charge at Ashton Gate.

One potential managerial target that the Robins have set their sights on is Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, who has certainly caught the eye this season in League One with the Imps.

We take a look at the club’s rumoured interest in Appleton in more detail below.

What do we know so far?

Appleton is amongst the contenders to be considered for the managerial vacancy at Bristol City according to Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor.

The journalist also stated that Paul Cook and Russell Martin are also being linked with the role at Ashton Gate, although it remains to be seen as to which manager is the club’s preferred candidate.

However, MacGregor revealed that Bristol City are looking to appoint an experienced manager, which could hint that Appleton isn’t the manager to take them forward at this moment in time.

Appleton had been in charge of Portsmouth, Oxford United and Lincoln City for over 50 matches, but apart from those spells, he doesn’t have as much experience under his belt as a manager compared to other possible candidates for the role at Bristol City.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Bristol City's 2020/21 season so far?

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season? West Ham Burnley Aston Villa West Brom

Is it likely to happen?

It would certainly come as a surprise to see Appleton leave his post in charge of Lincoln City anytime soon, especially given that the Imps are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Championship this season.

Appleton’s side are currently sat () in the League One table, and will be keen to hold their nerve in the race for promotion from now until the end of the season.

Therefore it would come as a surprise to see him step away from his post at Sincil Bank before the end of this year’s campaign. Bristol City could potentially be an offer that could tempt Appleton in the summer after the 2020/21 season is completed, but for now, it would come as a shock to see him become Bristol City’s new manager.