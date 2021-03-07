Micah Richards sends one-word message following Barnsley’s win over Birmingham

Barnsley moved into the Championship play-off positions after a 1-0 win over Birmingham City at the weekend.

The Tykes are currently embarking on an incredible run of form, extending their winning run to seven games with a narrow victory over Blues.

Daryl Dike netted a sensational second-half strike to put Barnsley into a 1-0 lead, and managed to hold onto all three points.

Valerien Ismael has done an excellent job in charge of Barnsley, with his side now climbing into the top-six places after seven wins on the spin.

The Tykes are catching the eye, and even former Manchester City defender and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards commented on yesterday’s win.

Richards watched Barnsley in their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last month and spoke really highly of them on that night, and he has now tweeted them following yesterday’s victory.

Fantastic!! — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 6, 2021

Barnsley take on Derby County at Oakwell in midweek, hoping to make it a remarkable eight wins on the bounce in the Championship.

The Verdict

When will Barnsley stop? You just can’t see them slowing down any time soon.

The Tykes are such an enjoyable team to watch in the way they line up. Their wing-backs are up and down the flanks, their midfielders are tenacious, and they have plenty of quality in attack.

They are also very hard to break down, too, which makes me think that their unbeaten run will carry on for a while.

Have they got the squad depth to last until the end of the campaign? It remains to be seen.