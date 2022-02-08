Micah Richards reveals what Roy Keane is really like amid Sunderland managerial talks

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has commented on the public perception of Roy Keane amid Sunderland rumours.

The former Ireland international has been linked with a sensational return to the Stadium of Light.

The managerial position is currently vacant following the dismissal of Lee Johnson, who suffered a humiliating 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers in his final game in charge.

Keane managed Sunderland from 2006 to 2008, where he led the club from the Championship back to the Premier League, where they stayed until 2017.

Keane has been out of management for nearly three years. His last two positions came as assistant manager under Martin O’Neill with Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland.

In that time, he has struck up a relationship with Richards as part of Sky Sports’ punditry team.

Richards had plenty of praise for Keane’s personality when speaking for BBC Radio 5 Live. When the former Manchester City defender was asked what it is like to work with Keane.

“After about a week or two, it wears off a little bit. You go to work, you still respect him, you still want to give 100% but this whole thing of Roy is always angry, honestly they’ve got the wrong perception,” said Richards, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Yes on TV, but if Man United were winning, or if he was doing punditry 10 years ago and Man United were winning every week, you probably wouldn’t see that side to him.

“But because United at the moment are going through a difficult spell, you see the worse side of Roy on TV. That’s all it is. That’s only five per cent of what he is, he’s an absolute diamond of a bloke.”

It remains to be seen if Keane will be taking over at Sunderland. The Black Cats are currently fourth in the League One table, following yet another defeat last weekend.

The club confirmed they will not have an appointment in place for the club’s next game, against Cheltenham Town tonight.

That means this weekend’s game against AFC Wimbledon may be the new manager’s first game in charge, if they can be appointed in time.

The Verdict

The public perception of Keane has become a bit of a caricature in recent years.

In many respects, it’s entirely possible that Keane plays into that perception through his Sky punditry as well.

However, he has also had issues with players he has worked with during his time in management. He fell out with players at Aston Villa and with the Ireland team.

So, while the public perception of Keane’s character might be over the top, there is still some basis of truth to why people feel that way about him.