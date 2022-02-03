Micah Richards reacts to Roy Keane speculation as links to Sunderland managerial vacancy emerge

Roy Keane could be in-line for a sensational return to his former club Sunderland – over 13 years after exiting the Black Cats for the first time.

The seven-time Premier League and one-time UEFA Champions League winner as a player made an initial successful foray into management in 2006 with the Wearside club, getting them promoted to the Premier League less than a year after taking on the role.

Things soured later on though and in 2008 he resigned before moving on to Ipswich Town, which was his last job as a manager over 11 years ago.

With a current vacancy at Sunderland though, Keane’s name was always going to be linked following the sacking of Lee Johnson but it wasn’t one of the first ones banded around, with the likes of Grant McCann and Neil Lennon firstly linked.

But in the latest update from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Keane is set for a face-to-face interview with the Sunderland hierarchy and if things go well then he is the favourite to land the job until at least the end of the 2021-22 season.

And the emergence of Keane’s name into the frame on Wednesday afternoon got a response on social media from his fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards, who has formed an iconic double act with Keane in recent times.

Here we go @FabrizioRomano I have my stuff packed 👔🎒👜💼⚽️🏆🔜 https://t.co/e7JAFk3RPa — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 2, 2022

If Keane gets the Sunderland job then that means Premier League viewers will lose his punditry – which will be a great shame to many.

But this means he could potentially give Richards his first foray into coaching potentially if he’s done his badges, and what a sight to behold on the touchline that would be.

The Black Cats clearly need a strong hand to turn their fortunes around – their current situation isn’t exactly a catastrophe however results have been far too inconsistent.

A 6-0 humiliation from Bolton Wanderers at the weekend was just too hard to ignore for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and you cannot imagine that those kinds of performances would be tolerated by a man like Keane if he were to be the man to succeed Johnson.