In the early stages of the 2023-24 Championship season, Hull City have been one of the more impressive sides in the second tier as they have only lost one of their first six matches.

Promise was showed in Liam Rosenior's first six months in charge, and whilst Hull never amounted a play-off push in the end, there was plenty of reason to believe that with the right additions that they could be top six contenders come 2023-24.

And Rosenior has certainly been backed by City owner Acun Ilicali over the summer, completing 11 incoming deals with the most eye-catching ones being Jaden Philogene's move from Aston Villa on a permanent basis and the loan deals to bring Scott Twine and Ruben Vinagre to the MKM Stadium.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

It has been a great start to the 2023-24 season for Rosenior from a managerial standpoint as he has built on his experiences from last season, and he certainly has his admirers from elsewhere as well, including very high-profile pundits within the game.

Who does Micah Richards think is the best young coach outside of the Premier League?

When quizzed on who are the best up and coming managers outside of the Premier League and which ones could potentially be seen in the top flight of English football in the future, ex-Man City and England defender Micah Richards pin-pointed Rosenior as a coach he rates extremely highly and expects him to one day make it to the top.

"Liam Rosenior - every time I hear him speak he speaks so well, he's definitely got something with his ideas," Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker.

"I think given time he could do a really good job at a higher level, so I'm going with Rosenior."

Does Liam Rosenior have what it takes to become a Premier League manager?

As a player, Rosenior was a solid full-back and an ultra-consistent professional, and you could see that he perhaps had it in him to become a good coach when his playing days were over.

Learning his trade at Brighton & Hove Albion, which isn't a bad place to hone your craft, Rosenior was clearly highly rated which is why Phillip Cocu took him to Derby in 2019, and even in his appearances as a pundit for Sky Sports he spoke about football and tactics very well.

His first season in charge of Hull wasn't perfect, but in his first 28 league matches, Rosenior was only on the losing end six times, with a lot of draws in there that could have really been wins.

Rosenior is clearly the man for Acun Ilicali and the Turkish media mogul has backed him accordingly over the summer, with the first six Championship matches of 2023-24 being particularly promising with just one defeat in that time.

Before long, top flight clubs will be looking at Rosenior as a head coach who could make a real impact in the Premier League, but Hull supporters will be praying that he continues on the journey with the Tigers.