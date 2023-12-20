Highlights Joel Piroe has been an excellent addition to the Leeds United squad, showcasing his versatility as a striker and number 10.

Piroe has linked play well and has been intelligent and skillful on the ball.

Leeds United are currently in third place in the Championship and face a crucial match against Ipswich Town that could impact their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

Micah Richards has highlighted his standout Leeds United player from the first half of the season.

The Whites are back in the Championship after three previous seasons in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side will be aiming to earn promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt this year.

However, competition is fierce in the second tier this season as multiple clubs compete for a top two finish.

The Yorkshire outfit currently occupy a play-off place going into the second half of the campaign.

Richards highlights Leeds United star

Richards has claimed that Joel Piroe has been an excellent addition to the Leeds squad since arriving from Swansea City late in the summer window.

The former defender has pinpointed his versatility as a key attribute that makes the Dutchman such an exciting player in the team.

"I like Piroe at Leeds,” said Richards, via the Rest is Football podcast.

“He’s like a striker, number 10.

“Really intelligent, really good on the ball.

“Can play number 10 or number nine.

“Links the play well.

“He’s been excellent for Leeds this season.”

Piroe made the switch to Elland Road in the weeks before the transfer deadline last summer, signing for the Yorkshire outfit in a deal worth in excess of £10 million.

The forward spent two campaigns in south Wales, where he contributed 41 goals, as the team finished 15th and 10th respectively.

The switch to Leeds has seen him contribute eight goals and one assist from 19 appearances in Farke’s side.

Piroe has not scored in each of his last three appearances, with Leeds falling behind their promotion rivals Ipswich Town as a result.

Leeds United league position

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

A crunch clash this weekend could have a major impact on the team’s chances of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Farke’s side will host second place Ipswich Town on 23 December, giving the team the opportunity to close the gap to the Tractor Boys to seven points at the halfway mark.

However, defeat could leave them 13 points adrift of the top two.

Leeds won the previous league meeting between the two back in August, with Piroe scoring on his debut for the club in a 4-3 victory at Portman Road.

Piroe’s importance to Leeds

Piroe has proven an excellent addition to the club, scoring consistently and fitting in well with Farke’s overall style of play.

The relationship the 24-year-old has forged with Georginio Rutter is quite promising, and will be key to any promotion push in 2024.

This weekend’s clash is a great opportunity for Piroe to put his mini goal drought to bed, with victory needed over Ipswich.

Defeat would be a disaster for their top two hopes, so Leeds have to be at their best on Saturday at Elland Road.