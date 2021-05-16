Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Messi will learn a few things’, ‘About time’ – These Norwich City fans react to Emi Buendia update

Emi Buendia has been rewarded for his fine form with Norwich City this season by receiving a call-up to the Argentinian national team.

The Canaries secured an immediate return to the Premier League in style, with Daniel Farke’s side winning the title and playing some outstanding football along the way.

And, Buendia was crucial to the Yellows’ success, scoring 15 goals and registering the same number of assists.

Such form has attracted attention from some elite clubs, and also those making the decisions with Argentina. That’s after it was confirmed that Lionel Scaloni had called up the 24-year-old for their fixtures against Chile and Colombia next month.

Of course, this will see Buendia link-up with Lionel Messi, among a host of other talented players, so it’s a proud moment for all connected to Norwich City.

That was reflected in the comments, and here we look at some of the reaction to the big moment for Buendia…


