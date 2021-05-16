‘Messi will learn a few things’, ‘About time’ – These Norwich City fans react to Emi Buendia update

Emi Buendia has been rewarded for his fine form with Norwich City this season by receiving a call-up to the Argentinian national team.

So, so proud of @EM10Buendia 🙌 Our little magician has been included in the latest @Argentina squad for their upcoming games against Chile and Colombia! 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7Q7KG9ixqr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 16, 2021

The Canaries secured an immediate return to the Premier League in style, with Daniel Farke’s side winning the title and playing some outstanding football along the way.

And, Buendia was crucial to the Yellows’ success, scoring 15 goals and registering the same number of assists.

Such form has attracted attention from some elite clubs, and also those making the decisions with Argentina. That’s after it was confirmed that Lionel Scaloni had called up the 24-year-old for their fixtures against Chile and Colombia next month.

The big 22-question Norwich City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who scored the Canaries first league goal of the season? Teemu Pukki Adam Idah Emi Buendia Todd Cantwell

Of course, this will see Buendia link-up with Lionel Messi, among a host of other talented players, so it’s a proud moment for all connected to Norwich City.

That was reflected in the comments, and here we look at some of the reaction to the big moment for Buendia…

Lionel messi wears emi Buendia pyjamas — Sam Bezants 🔰 (@bez1902) May 16, 2021

That’ll add a zero to his price tag. I REALLY hope he’s still ours next season. I get that he won’t be with us for long, but whilst he is…goodness me. I may even break protocol and buy the full prem shirt (with prem badges) with Emi’s name and number. Our greatest ever player! — 🔰 Duncan 🔰 (@CA17ARY) May 16, 2021

Amazing news!!! — Jason Webber (@jasonwebber66) May 16, 2021

About time his our little magician — Eddie Ivens (@EddieIvens) May 16, 2021

Let's hope Messi will learn a few things from him. — pummster (@pummster) May 16, 2021

Well done EMI!! — Colleen Royall (@Justme_NCFC) May 16, 2021

So pleased for you Emi — Matthew King (@mattk_79) May 16, 2021