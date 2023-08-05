After their relegation from the Premier League last season, it has no doubt been a long summer for Leeds United.

A change in ownership, head coach, and plenty of playing staff has meant a busy summer for the Whites so far, and with weeks to go until the transfer deadline, that will likely continue.

That can all be forgotten about for 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, however, when the club get their campaign underway at home against Cardiff City.

With some very talented players still at Elland Road, there will no doubt be high expectations for the club not only heading into tomorrow's clash, but into the season more generally.

With that said, below, we've attempted to predict the Leeds United XI that Daniel Farke will select for his first match in charge.

With there still a few question marks, it will certainly be interesting to see how close we get.

Leeds United predicted XI to face Cardiff City

With Daniel Farke traditionally employing a 4-2-3-1 system, that is the shape we have selected for our Leeds United XI.

Below, we've discussed each player selected and the position they will play.

GK: Illan Meslier

Despite Karl Darlow's recent arrival at Elland Road, and plenty of speculation over his future this summer, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that the Frenchman Illan Meslier will start the campaign as Leeds United's number one goalkeeper.

As such, he's a no-brainer to start in goal in our Leeds United XI.

RB: Luke Ayling

Things do get slightly more complicated when it comes to selecting the Leeds defence for the Cardiff City clash.

Not at right back, though, where Luke Ayling gets the nod.

Cody Drameh may come into play as the season but having been injured recently, his time is still to come.

RCB: Pascal Struijk

A tough choice at centre-back in our XI that came down to two names, Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell.

As you can see, we opted for the former, but there is every chance Cresswell could line up here given Struijk is a left-footer, which could create an imbalance.

LCB: Liam Cooper

At left centre back, we've opted for Liam Cooper to partner Struijk.

Unlike Struijk, it seems more nailed on that Cooper will start.

LB: Leo Hjelde

With the likes of Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas injured, and Struijk playing centre-back, at left-back, we've opted for Leo Hjelde.

The Dane made 13 Championship appearances on loan at Rotherham in the second half of last season.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

In a two-man central midfield, one of the players we think will start is Ethan Ampadu.

Quite simply, Championship sides don't pay £7 million for players to sit on the bench.

CM: Archie Gray

Alongside Ethan Ampadu we could see a senior Leeds United debut, though, with Archie Gray in our predicted XI for the Cardiff City clash.

It's a big call for Farke to make, but Gray played the third-highest amount of minutes for Leeds in pre-season, which combined with the current injuries the club have in the centre of the park, stand him in good stead for a start.

RW: Dan James

On the right hand side in our XI, we've gone for Dan James.

James could be a candidate for the centre-forward position on Sunday, too, though.

CAM: Crysencio Summerville

Despite claims Daniel Farke expects him to leave this summer, we think Summerville will start in the attack, too.

Given he played as the 10 in the club's last pre-season outing v Hearts, we've gone with him there again for the Cardiff clash.

LW: Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra gets the nod wide left in our predicted Leeds line up.

Given his record in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord, particularly in 2021/22, the Colombian could be a frightening proposition for opposition defenders this season.

ST: Wilfried Gnonto

Given Leeds' current injuries in the striking department, we've opted for Willy Gnonto through the middle.

As mentioned, though, this could be Dan James, or indeed Joe Gelhardt if Farke went in that direction.

That leaves us with a predicted Leeds United XI looking like this ahead of Sunday's clash.