When it comes to naturally gifted footballers, there is perhaps not many better in recent times than Aiden McGeady.

After disappointing at Everton though in the mid 2010's, the Republic of Ireland international went on to make a significant impact during his 2016/17 spell at Preston North End, in what must be considered as one of the most fruitful spells of any individual at Deepdale in modern times.

However, the winger tarnished his reputation following a move to Sunderland the following season, when he further rubbed salt in the wound after his on-the-pitch antics.

Aiden McGeady lit up Deepdale with his spellbinding performances for Preston North End

On deadline day in the summer transfer window of 2016, PNE completed the season-long signing of McGeady from Premier League outfit, Everton.

There was never any doubting the talents of the left-winger. Although some believed his ego was too inflated, the Irishman backed his ability up in spades with his quick feet, trickery and enviable ball control.

McGeady was a roaring success in Scotland with Celtic earlier in his career, bagging a total of 36 goals and 48 assists during his seven-year stint with the Bhoys.

Then, somewhat bizarrely, the winger made the left-field move to Russia with Spartak Moscow, becoming Scottish football's most expensive ever export at the time for £9.5m. During his time in Russia, he contributed 13 goals and 28 assists in 93 matches.

Perhaps the biggest move in his career was to Premier League club, Everton. However, the Irishman to match his impact at Celtic and Spartak and finished his Toffees spell with one goal and seven assists in 43 appearances.

North End took a calculated gamble on McGeady after he had been effectively frozen out at Goodison Park, and the half-season before his switch to Deepdale saw him take on a loan stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

There were some question marks therefore over what kind of impact he could still make at a competitive level in England, but it did not take long for McGeady to find his mojo at Deepdale, scoring on his Championship debut for the club in what was the only goal in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

While McGeady enjoyed modest returns during the first half of the Championship season, the winger kicked on in the second half of the campaign and finished the season with eight goals and nine assists in 35 matches - his best return since his Celtic days.

There were some moments in a Lilywhites shirt that really got people talking - his dazzling skills in a 5-0 home drubbing of Bristol City (in the video below) was one of his best individual performances, whilst he also earned February's Championship Player of the Month in 2017, following three goals and four assists.

Having put in some match-winning displays for the Lilywhites, Preston fans would have been hopeful that the club could have persuaded the Irish magician to remain at Deepdale - perhaps on another loan deal or on a permanent contract, despite his rumoured high wages at Everton.

However, it was not to be as the player joined departing manager, Simon Grayson, at Sunderland in early July - and he would soon come back to haunt the Lancashire outfit.

Aiden McGeady's relationship with Preston North End soured in September 2017

When Sunderland signed McGeady from Everton in 2017, the club were aiming for an instant return to the top flight, having been relegated from the Premier League.

The new manager, Grayson, was the man given the opportunity of turning around the Wearsiders' fortunes and viewed McGeady as one of the players who could lead the Black Cats to promotion, having got the best out of him at Deepdale.

As many will be all too aware, given the success of the 'Sunderland Til I Die' documentary, the Black Cats' season was a complete and utter failure. However, McGeady emerged with his reputation unscathed following his performances in red and white.

One of the iconic moments of the season came when Sunderland came up against Preston at Deepdale in late September. As is par for the course in professional football, McGeady was the subject of boos from the home supporters, who were seemingly bitter about his choice in club.

Needless to say, the winger bagged the equalising goal in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Deepdale. In true McGeady fashion, the Irishman - instead of celebrating in-front of the travelling Black Cats faithful - proceeded to run back up to the pitch to goad the Preston fans instead due to their taunts.

As if his Preston reputation was somewhat hampered already, now it was tarnished past the point of no return, and it would be unsurprising if the winger hurried himself onto the Sunderland team bus after the encounter.

Although Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations, McGeady went on to make a key impact on the pitch for the Roker Men. In League One, the winger made the division his playground and bullied the opposition for fun.

The Republic of Ireland international went on to make 150 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 36 and assisting 35 in the process. If it were not for injury, then McGeady might have played a more integral part in the club's promotion back to the Championship.

Following their promotion, Sunderland let McGeady leave, and although some were disappointed by his departure, it was the correct decision as the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts came to fruition.

Aiden McGeady's career statistics to date - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Celtic 228 36 48 Spartak Moscow 93 13 28 Everton 43 1 7 Sheffield Wednesday 13 1 0 Preston North End 35 8 9 Sunderland 150 36 35 Charlton Athletic 10 0 0 Hibernian 14 0 2 Ayr United 19 2 0

Although McGeady was a hit at Deepdale, Preston fans will look back at his stint with a bitter grimace given his antics on his return to Lancashire.

For Sunderland, McGeady was a star and played pantomime villain when he scored the equaliser against his former side.

One thing is for certain, McGeady is a mercurial talent, and although his retirement cannot be far on the horizon, the 38-year-old will always be remembered as a generational talent.