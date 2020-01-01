Mercurial Fulham ace reflects on the past decade ahead of club’s promotion push

Fulham have been one of the Championship’s standout side’s so far this term, with Scott Parker’s men having played an attractive and expansive brand of possession football that has garnered 12 victories already this season.

One of the leading lights of their push to achieve an instant return to the Premier League is Anthony Knockaert, with the Brighton loanee having really hit the ground running since arriving at Craven Cottage during the summer.

With two goals and three assists to his name so far, the winger will no doubt be determined to increase his attacking output over the coming months of the campaign.

Despite not hitting the heights that many know that he is capable of, Knockaert will still take solace in the fact that he has been a regular starter for the Cottagers so far, with the 28-year-old taking the dawn of a new year as a great opportunity to reflect on how far he has come over the past decade

Knockaert will no doubt be seeking to continue his positive form into the new year as the Whites seek to make a push for the automatic promotion places, with the gap currently sitting at nine points between the west Londoners and second place West Bromwich Albion ahead of today’s round of fixtures.