Mepham starts: The predicted Bournemouth XI to face West Brom tonight

The Sky Bet Championship returns tonight as AFC Bournemouth host West Bromwich Albion at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are looking to ignite another push for promotion after narrowly missing out on a return to the Premier League last season, losing to eventual play-off winners Brentford in the semi-finals.

There is a new manager in the dugout, too, with Scott Parker leaving Fulham and moving to the South Coast following the Cottagers’ relegation from the Premier League.

Tonight, they face another promotion rival in West Bromwich Albion, who are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation last term.

Albion are considered among the favourites to win promotion and make an immediate return to the top-flight this season, so it promises to be a competitive affair.

Bournemouth have had a fairly quiet summer with only two new signings arriving at the Vitality Stadium. Leif Davis and Emiliano Marcondes have arrived from Leeds United and Brentford respectively, with the latter joining on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Here, we take a look at how Bournemouth may line-up for tonight’s clash…

In terms of who will be available, Chris Mepham is among those likely to start having served his one game suspension against MK Dons last weekend. The defender was sent off in last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford.

Junior Stanislas is also likely to feature having replaced Marcondes against MK Dons, as could Philip Billing despite speculation linking him with Norwich City.

But in terms of who won’t be available, Lewis Cook remains a longer-term absentee having missed the MK Dons clash. Steve Cook will also be missing, as will Jefferson Lerma as he continue to serve a six-game ban inflicted at the end of last season.

Leif Davis, who recently joined from Leeds, is a doubt for the game, and Ben Pearson will be assessed after recently suffering with illness.