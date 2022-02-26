Mengi starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to play Huddersfield on Saturday

Birmingham fell to a crushing defeat to Reading last time out and with a difficult test against Huddersfield still to come, they’ll be hoping they can upset the odds and get back to winning ways.

The Blues have struggled this year at times, largely due to an ongoing injury crisis that they have had to contend with. It has left them short of bodies and they are still struggling to fill positions in their backline.

After some positive results, including a huge win over Luton, they were largely nullified against the Royals and will not want a repeat again this weekend. If they can find the kind of form that won them the Hatters tie, then they could certainly seal three points here.

Here then, is who could line up for the Blues against Huddersfield.

The good news for Birmingham is that they could have another face back in contention to help fill in defensively for this game. Teden Mengi could be available for Lee Bowyer again and that means he could come straight back in for Maxime Colin.

Colin is usually deployed on the right but has been forced centrally due to injuries. Mengi might not start this tie but if he can, then expect him to come straight back in for the Frenchman.

Further up, Ivan Sunjic could come in for Jordan James after the former of the two was on the bench in the last game but the rest of the midfield could stay the same.

On the wings, Juninho Bacuna has been lively on the right so far and Onel Hernandez has been one of their biggest goalscorers in recent weeks.

To finish off the frontline, Lyle Taylor has been rejuvenated under his former boss at St Andrew’s and is proving to be the clinical striker that the side needed. He was stifled last time out but will hope to get back on the scoresheet again against Huddersfield.