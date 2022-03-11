Mengi starts: How we expect Birmingham City to line up against Hull on Saturday

For the first time since late October, Birmingham City secured all three points away from home last weekend when they defeated Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

It will have certainly come as a surprise to many but with two teams facing off who have nothing to play for this season now, the shackles were well and truly off Lee Bowyer’s side.

Goals from Tahith Chong and young Nico Gordon in the first half eventually won the Blues the game, and this Saturday afternoon they’re back on home soil as they take on another team with little to play for other than pride in Hull City.

But how is Bowyer going to line his side up to take on Shota Arveladze’s Tigers? Let’s take a look.

Bowyer is set to welcome back two players into the fold – and they could both easily end up starting against Hull.

Teden Mengi has been absent in Birmingham’s previous four matches after suffering a hamstring injury, but the Manchester United loanee will more-than likely slot into the back three after recovering from his issues.

It would mean that Nico Gordon, scorer of Birmingham’s second goal last weekend on just his fifth Championship appearance for the club, will likely drop out.

Jeremie Bela has also overcome a bout of illness to return to full fitness, and with Onel Hernandez filling in in the left-wing-back spot last weekend, there’s every chance the Cuban could drop out of the line-up entirely instead of being pushed forward.

Bowyer now has a wealth of options in midfield and attack, but you’d think he will continue with the Tahith Chong and Lyle Taylor partnership which was seen from the start last weekend for the very first time.

Then it’s a case of which trio plays behind those two – Jordan James will be pushing for a start again but a combination of Juninho Bacuna, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner seems to be a solid enough choice.

Although if Bowyer really wanted to go for the jugular then Chong could play in the ’10’ with either Hernandez or Scott Hogan partnering Taylor up-front, so it’s going to be a tough call for the man in the Blues dugout.