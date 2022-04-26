Mengi, Chong, Laird, etc: How well have the players Man United loaned to the EFL really done this season?

Manchester United have four players competing in the EFL this season through loan spells.

Those four players have performed to varying levels throughout the campaign.

The likes of James Garner and Ethan Laird have had their bright moments, but Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi have not had quite the season they would’ve hoped for.

Mengi and Chong are both with Birmingham City and both have suffered from injury spells during the campaign.

Lee Bowyer’s side have also toiled away near the bottom end of the Championship table.

Chong has performed well in the opportunities he has been given, but has not quite been at the level a club like Man United might have expected.

Meanwhile, Mengi has been sent back to Old Trafford to rehabilitate from a recurring hamstring injury.

That has been a big blow to his development with the Blues, with expectations high on his potential.

Laird initially started the season on loan with Swansea City, where he appeared 20 times in the league for Russell Martin’s side.

The full-back earned three assists from his 18 starts and was generally considered one of Swansea’s more consistent performers.

The 20-year old’s potential was obvious to see and this was the natural progression of his career having worked with Martin at MK Dons the previous season.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

However, the decision to move Laird to Bournemouth in January has not gone as planned.

The exciting prospect has only started three league games for Scott Parker’s side, having made a further two appearances from the bench.

That has setback his development and makes it unlikely he will be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans upon his arrival in the summer as the club’s new permanent manager.

However, Garner is set to be given a chance to impress the Dutchman after his impressive displays under Steve Cooper with Nottingham Forest this season.

The midfielder has been an integral part of the team’s rise up the table under Cooper as they now compete for an automatic promotion place.

Given United’s deficiencies in midfield, Garner has done more than enough to prove that he deserves a chance with the Red Devils next season.