Mendez-Laing starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Rotherham today

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to further boost their League One promotion hopes on Sunday afternoon, when they host Rotherham United at Hillsbrough.

The Owls go into this one on the back of four consecutive wins, and know that victory could take them as high as fourth in the third-tier standings.

Rotherham though, sit top of the table, and have won their last five league games, meaning a derby win is not going to be easy for Wednesday this afternoon.

But just what sort of side could manager Darren Moore name, to give the hosts the best possible chance of picking up a vital three points from this clash with their local rivals?

Here, we’ve taken a look at how we think Sheffield Wednesday will lineup for this clash with Rotherham.

Although Wednesday seemingly do not have any fresh injury concerns from their midweek win over Wigan, the Owls are still without a number of players due to longer term issues.

As a result, Moore does not have a great deal of scope to rotate for this one, meaning it could be a rather similar lineup to the one that beat the Latics.

In goal, Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains the Owls’ undisputed number one this season, and should continue between the posts.

With Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean and Chey Dunkley all still unavailable, the back five of Jack Hunt, Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson could remain as it is.

Given their other injury issues, the news that Massimo Luongo will be available despite taking a knock to the head against Wigan will be a relief for the Owls, allowing him to again partner George Byers and captain Barry Bannan in the centre of the park.

One change that Wednesday could make comes upfront, despite the continued absence of top scorer Lee Gregory and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules through injury.

That could see Nathaniel Mendez-Laing return to the attack, having made a useful impact in the handful of games he has played since joining, and he could replace Floriain Kamberi, who has struggled for goals since joining, to partner Callum Pateron in leading the line.