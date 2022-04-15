Mendez-Laing starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face MK Dons on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday face MK Dons on Saturday evening in a huge League One clash.

The Owls are currently 5th in the third division table, level on points with Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers below.

The gap to 2nd place MK Dons is 10 points going into this weekend, but their play-off rivals will have all played by the time this match kicks off.

That will put immense pressure on both sides as they will likely need a result to maintain their promotion ambitions.

Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in their last six league games with three wins and three draws.

That has brought the team into play-off contention in a fiercely competitive field.

Their last result was a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers so will be hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Here is how we predict Wednesday will line up to face MK Dons…

Josh Windass remains unavailable for selection for Moore as he is absent through injury.

Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino will be looking to earn a place in the starting side.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will likely drop to the bench in one of their places if Moore does opt to change things up.

However, it is more likely that Wednesday will remain unchanged against MK Dons.

Meanwhile, Dominic Iorfa will maintain his place on the bench.