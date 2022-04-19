Mendez-Laing starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Crewe tonight

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a huge victory over fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons on Saturday, with Barry Bannan’s wonderstrike emblematic of an Owls side high in confidence right now.

They sit seventh ahead of this evening’s fixtures but a win against Crewe could take them as high as fourth in the table after Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland played out a goalless draw yesterday.

The Railwaymen have already been relegated to League Two but picked up a first win in nine games against AFC Wimbledon on Friday.

With interim manager Alex Morris now in charge, they’ll be keen to build on that victory and upset the Owls at Hillsborough tonight.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the starting XI that Darren Moore could name this evening…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been one of the finest goalkeepers in League One this season – with only four players keeping more clean sheets – and is a shoo in to retain his place between the sticks.

Harlee Dean limped off with a calf issue against MK Dons while Sam Hutchinson is expected to be absent once again, which means we may see a back three of Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, and Jordan Storey.

Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have a stadium under 35,000 capacity Yes No

Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt are likely to reprise their roles on the flanks but Moore will weigh up whether to freshen things up in midfield.

It is thought Massimo Luongo may be involved in some capacity after recovering from a chest infection but the Wednesday boss could look to stick with the same midfield three that brought success in Saturday’s victory – with Bannan, George Byers, and 21-year-old Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all impressing in that game.

Saido Berahino may have found the net against Liam Manning’s side but it would not be a surprise to see the Owls boss shuffle the pack a little up top with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing partnering Lee Gregory.

Gregory bagged his 11th goal of the season against MK Dons and a few more tonight should help Wednesday secure all three points and climb back into the top six.