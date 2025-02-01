Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Max Bird have both responded to Eiran Cashin’s emotional farewell to Derby County following Brighton transfer.

It was confirmed on Friday night that the defender completed the switch to the Premier League side ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday night.

It has been reported by the BBC that the fee involved is around the £9 million mark for the Derby academy graduate.

His departure will be a blow to Paul Warne’s side, who have lost a key figure amid their battle against relegation from the Championship.

Eiran Cashin - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 18 (14) 1 (0) 2022-23 43 1 (0) 2023-24 44 (43) 3 (1) 2024-25 21 1 (0)

Cashin’s emotional farewell message

Cashin has posted on social media a farewell message to Derby supporters after confirmation of his move to the Seagulls.

The 23-year-old wrote a lengthy message in which he revealed he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to move to the Premier League, thanking the club and its owners and supporters for helping pave the way for this move.

“Everyone who knows me will know just how hard this message has been to write,” wrote Cashin, via Instagram.

“After 18 years of being a part of this incredible football club, the time has come for me to take on a new challenge.

“Every young boy grows up dreaming of playing in the Premier League and so I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by.

“However leaving the club that has made me who I am today has been one of the toughest decisions of my career.”

Max Bird and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing issue Cashin response

Both Bird and Mendez-Laing responded with a message of their own for their now former teammate.

The pair both wished the Ireland underage international the best, making it clear they believed he had earned the chance to play top flight football.

“You deserve it brother, all the best,” replied Bird.

“Fully deserved brother! What a guy and what a player,” responded Mendez-Laing.

Cashin joined Derby at the age of five-years-old and played over 140 times for the Rams.

Cashin departure is a blow for Warne’s side

Derby are struggling for form at the moment, and now have lost one of their best players with just a couple days remaining in the transfer window.

Warne is under increasing pressure to turn things around, and it’s hard to imagine he could survive another couple of defeats at this stage.

The fee for Cashin is a sizable one, and should mean there is money to reinvest in the team before Monday night.

However, it will be difficult to replace someone of Cashin’s stature and quality in the squad on such short notice.