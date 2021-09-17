Mendes Gomes starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Picking up nine points from their opening seven games, it has been a rather steady start to the new Championship campaign from The Hatters.

Nathan Jones’ side have now drawn their last three games in the second-tier and will be hoping to return to winning ways when Russell Martin”s Swansea City visit Kenilworth Road.

In a season where ensuring their Championship status is the ultimate priority, the ever-ambitious Jones will be hoping to improve upon the club’s 12th placed finish last time out.

The Swans have enjoyed visits to Bedfordshire since Luton were promoted back to the Championship in 2019, picking up two 1-0 wins.

However, Swansea find themselves in more difficulty this season, having picked up a mere six points from their opening seven.

It is a points tally that leaves Russell’s side in 20th position, and with just one win to their name, a third successive victory at Kenilworth Road will be much-desired.

Jones has been extremely flexible when it comes to formations this season, with personnel availability, tactical rationales, and opposition set ups, coming into consideration.

During The Hatters’ 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Wednesday evening, Jones reverted to a 5-at-the-back formation, and given Martin’s insistence of operating in a similar way, Jones is likely to continue this way.

Starting in goal should be Simon Sluga, who has enjoyed a good start to the new campaign, keeping three clean sheets already.

The three centre-backs are likely to be the ones who started against The Robins. Kal Naismith was called up as a late Sonny Bradley replacement, putting in an excellent shift for The Hatters.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell should also retain their places as wing-backs, although, if Bradley does return, there will certainly be a case for Naismith operating at left wing-back.

Lansbury is proving to be an extremely classy operator for Luton, helping his side dictate play, with his exquisite range of passing consistently on display.

He should be partnered up by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who is growing stronger as this season progresses, after another influential display against The Robins.

Harry Cornick caused the Bristol City defence all sorts of problems during the week, with his direct running and ability to get past his defender meaning that he should be rewarded with another start.

Elijah Adebayo could step in for Luton, giving Cameron Jerome some rest. The 35-year-old started the last two games for Luton, with Adebayo’s aerial presence and ability to hold the ball up making him an excellent player to bring in.

Carlos Mendes Gomes could make his first full home debut this weekend. It was his assist that allowed Danny Hylton to tap in a 90th minute equaliser and he looked dangerous from the moment he came on.