Mendes Gomes, Preston defeat, Lockyer message: All the latest Luton Town news + transfer updates

Luton Town are yet to secure their first three points of the Championship season, with yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Preston North End meaning they have accumulated two points from their opening three matches.

Brad Potts opened the scoring in spectacular fashion for the visitors after 18 minutes, with the Hatters unable to find a way back into the match after that.

Here, we take a look at the latest news headlines concerning the Hatters…

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ immediate future

An exclusive Football League World report has revealed that Fleetwood Town are working on a loan deal to sign Luton winger Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at Kenilworth Road last summer from Morecambe, has shown positive signs when he has been tasked with first-team duties, however, minutes within the senior set up have been limited.

With competition levels as high as ever for Nathan Jones, a temporary move away to League One could be deemed the next best step for Mendes Gomes.

Best team didn’t win yesterday says Jones

Jones believes that the best team did not win yesterday as Preston took home all three points, whilst being very complimentary towards the Lilywhites and Ryan Lowe, whilst in conversation with the Lancashire Evening Post.

In both Luton’s home games thus far, the opposition have slowed the tempo down and have prevented the hosts from playing at the pace they would like to.

Luton managed to do that excellently away from home last time out against quality opposition, and whilst it can be frustrating to be on the receiving end of it, it acts as an indication of how respected the club are now.

Jones assures Tom Lockyer that he is still an integral member of the squad

As mentioned above, competition levels are at an excellently high level at present, something that means Tom Lockyer has not seen much game time thus far.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones assured Lockyer, as well as other fringe players that the whole squad has a part to play this season, especially with games coming thick and fast.

“As long as their character and their attitude is good then it’s brilliant,” Jones said.

“I thought Tom was excellent the other night in terms of how he played.

“It’s not so much forcing his way in, Tom will play a number of games here.”