‘Meltdown pending’, ‘Good bit of business’ – These Portsmouth fans react as medical scheduled for transfer target
Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Clark Robertson, with the defender set to undergo a medical in the coming days.
Clark Robertson will be #Pompey's next summer signing (medical permitting). https://t.co/ILLwVq1UKp
— Neil Allen (@pn_neil_allen) June 22, 2021
The central defender is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the month as he prepares to leave Rotherham, and he had been linked with a move to several League One sides.
However, he will be moving to Fratton Park, as the Portsmouth News revealed that a deal has been agreed with the 27-year-old, who is set to become the second signing of the summer for Danny Cowley.
Even though Robertson arrives with a decent reputation following his displays over the years, he has suffered with injuries, which has restricted him to just 33 appearances over the past two seasons.
So, there was a mixed reaction to the transfer update from the support. Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…
Left footed CB. Good bit of business. https://t.co/EKXNGbVBE9
— Harry (@MrDavishPFC) June 22, 2021
Hallelujah https://t.co/WzfOZLSHKe
— Liam Macdonald (@LHM1983) June 22, 2021
Good player made of glass, get rid.. Jack. Good player made of glass, get him in .. Robertson 🤷🏼♂️
— andy (@andybart37) June 22, 2021
15 games a season max, always injured.
— Martin Wake (@martinwake81) June 22, 2021
Fan meltdown pending…..
— joseph (@jcrewe86) June 22, 2021
Very good signing if we can pull it off!
— Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) June 22, 2021
Not sure someone with a injury track record like him is great 🤦🏻♂️😏 heyho it's better then nothing
— blueArmy91 🐄🐮 (@Aaron25650310) June 22, 2021