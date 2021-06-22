Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Meltdown pending’, ‘Good bit of business’ – These Portsmouth fans react as medical scheduled for transfer target

Published

11 mins ago

on

Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Clark Robertson, with the defender set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

The central defender is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the month as he prepares to leave Rotherham, and he had been linked with a move to several League One sides.

However, he will be moving to Fratton Park, as the Portsmouth News revealed that a deal has been agreed with the 27-year-old, who is set to become the second signing of the summer for Danny Cowley.

Even though Robertson arrives with a decent reputation following his displays over the years, he has suffered with injuries, which has restricted him to just 33 appearances over the past two seasons.

So, there was a mixed reaction to the transfer update from the support.


