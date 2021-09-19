Mel Morris sends message to Derby County fans after off-field turmoil

Mel Morris has finally apologised to the Derby County fans with the club set to go into administration.

It’s no secret that the Rams have had major off-field issues for a long time now, with Morris desperate to find fresh investment, but that hasn’t happened as multiple takeovers fell through.

And, it reached a new low on Friday night, as the east Midlands outfit confirmed that they were heading into administration, which would bring a 12-point deduction to go with further penalties that could be applied by the EFL.

After an initial statement that updated the support on the situation, Morris has now sent a message to the support through Derbyshire Live.

“If there was a failure, I can apologise for that but we got close on several occasions. Did we put a fist to it, absolutely we did, and there were good times as well as where we are at the moment.

“This isn’t the end of this football club, this is now the opportunity to get a person on board to revitalise that situation. Am I disappointed? Yes. Am I sorry to the fans? Yes.”

The verdict

I’m not sure this will do much to calm the understandable anger of the Derby fans because they will have so many questions for Morris as to how they’ve reached this position.

You can’t dispute the fact that he wanted the best for the club after taking over but he has made a series of mistakes that have left Derby in this sorry position and he gambled with the future of the club.

Even within this apology, Morris appears to be trying to make excuses, but ultimately all Derby fans are the ones suffering as they wait to see what happens next.

