Mel Morris reveals impact of fixture uncertainty on potential Derby County investors

Derby County owner Mel Morris has opened up on his discussions with potential investors and revealed that the current uncertainty surrounding the end of the 2019/20 Championship season has caused them to be “more cautious”.

It was reported by the Daily Telegraph earlier this month that the Rams were in discussions with American billionaire Michael Dell over potential new investment in the Midlands club, while a group led by Swiss banker Henry Gabay has been previously linked.

It is thought that Morris has been interested in securing fresh investment for as little while now but it appears that he may be forced to wait a little while longer due to the current circumstances.

All EFL games have been suspended until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 pandemic and at this point how and when the Championship season will be concluded remains uncertain.

Speaking to Offthepitch.com, Morris has revealed that the timeline for new investment is unclear.

He said: “Who knows (When a deal will be closed)? That’s for other people to determine.

“Those people are more cautious – as there are all sorts of questions we don’t have answers for.

“When does the season restart? What is the insurance position? What happens if they cut it short? What happens if they keep it going? What is the situation if they have a play-off now?”

When the Championship season does get back underway, the Rams will feel that the play-offs are not out of reach.

Phillip Cocu’s side are 12th in the table but just five points adrift of the top six with nine games left of the season.

Think you know Derby? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 20 How many games have Derby won in the Championship this season? 13 10 9 15

The Verdict

The delay to the Championship season is causing uncertainty throughout the footballing world and it appears Morris’ search for new investment is no different.

You can certainly understand the stance of potential investors as with so much up in the air at the moment, it seems a risky time to invest in the club.

Derby will likely be hoping that the season will resume and things can get back on track as soon as possible.