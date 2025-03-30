Derby County headed into the 2016/17 campaign off the back of more play-off disappointment in the Championship, and a new manager was needed following Darren Wassall's return to the academy after leaving the club on an interim basis.

The Rams had finished in the top six in the previous season, and had set up a date with Hull City over the course of two legs. However, the Tigers were dominant in the first of those clashes at Pride Park Stadium, as they ran out 3-0 winners, leaving their opponents with a mountain to climb.

Wassall's side tried their best to recover in Humberside, but they were unable to fully overturn the advantage that the home team had heading into the second leg, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

It was the second time in three years that Derby had failed in the play-offs and owner Mel Morris had a decision to make in terms of the direction the club was going to go with their next manager, turning to experience this time around.

Nigel Pearson struggled from the off at Derby

Nigel Pearson was brought in to help take the Rams back to the Premier League, with the 2016/17 season marking 10 years since the club had last won promotion and the then 52-year-old was trusted to repeat the trick that he had done with East Midlands neighbours Leicester City three years prior.

The decision was made incredibly early, with the ex-Foxes boss arriving in DE24 just weeks after his new side's defeat to Hull and the hard work was underway to help guide the club to the top flight.

However, signings took a while to appear through the door at Pride Park, with Derby leaving it late to bring in new faces.

Eventually, Chris Weale, Ikechi Anya and Matej Vydra were brought in on permanent deals while James Wilson was signed on loan from Manchester United. It was clear that there was room for improvement in the squad and the Rams still needed it.

They started the new season poorly, picking up just five points out of 15 in August as their rivals made gains quickly.

A 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion was of particular embarrassment to the club, with former manager Nigel Clough getting one over Derby at the Pirelli Stadium, as the first international break of the campaign provided some relief.

Pearson's time at Derby ended badly - much to the regret of Morris

The Rams returned from the week's stoppage low on confidence, and the visit of Newcastle United to Pride Park could not have come at a worse time, as the Magpies eased past the hosts in a 2-0 win.

Just three days later, Ipswich Town secured three points of their own in the East Midlands before a trip to Bristol City awaited Derby, and they avoided defeat for just the fourth time.

However, wins were needed, and Blackburn Rovers were not willing to provide Pearson with the helping hand that he so desperately desired in what proved to be his final game in charge of the Rams as the Lancashire outfit ran out 2-1 winners in DE24.

A trip to Cardiff City was next on the cards, but it was a game that Derby would head into without their manager as he was suspended after the defeat to Rovers following a clash with owner Morris at the training ground.

Nigel Pearson Derby County Championship stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 9 Wins 1 Draws 3 Losses 5 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 9 Points 6

Chris Powell led the team to just their second win of the season in South Wales in the meantime, before guiding them to another point just days later against Reading.

Pearson left the Rams on October 8 2016 by mutual consent, with Steve McClaren brought in to replace him. Morris will always regret his decision to bring the former Bristol City manager to Pride Park, with the move failing on all fronts just months into his tenure.