Mel Morris makes significant Derby County claim amid off-field uncertainty

Mel Morris has stated that there has already been 15 enquiries about purchasing Derby County, and he described a couple of those as ‘very serious’.

As has been widely reported, the Rams entered into administration on Friday night as the off-field financial issues that have engulfed the club finally caught up with them.

Now, the administrators will take over the club’s affairs, with the goal to find a new buyer. And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Morris explained how there has been plenty of interest already in the east Midlands outfit.

“In terms of interest in the club, I will share with you that just over the course of the weekend there were somewhere in the region of 15 enquiries. In terms of serious ones, I think there are two or three there that are, certainly based on reputation, very serious indeed.”

It seems inevitable that whoever does buy the Rams will take over a club that is in League One, as they are set for a hefty points deduction. The club would lose 12 for going into administration, with further EFL punishments hanging over Derby meaning they could be set for at least a 21-point reduction.

The verdict

Firstly, whilst some fans won’t pay too much attention to what Morris says, this is clearly good news as the club needs to find a buyer.

In truth, it’s no surprise to see there is plenty of interest because Derby are a huge club with great potential that investors will recognise.

Of course, it’s more complicated than that with the debts and issues that surround the Rams and it could be a long road to recovery for the club, but this is a positive update given the circumstances.

