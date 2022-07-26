Meite starts: The early predicted Reading FC XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Reading will be hoping to get off to a winning start this weekend as they make one of their longest away trips of the season to face Blackpool.

The Seasiders hammered the Royals 4-1 in last season’s fixture at Bloomfield Road – but plenty has changed since then for both sides – with Neil Critchley’s departure a real blow for Saturday’s hosts.

They have managed to appoint Michael Appleton – but still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market with a right-back desperately needed before their game against former manager Paul Ince.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Reading FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Madejski Stadium? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 1-1 0-0

The visitors also have some business to conclude before the summer window shuts, with a couple of left wing-backs needing to be on the agenda as they close in on deals for centre-back Naby Sarr and midfielder Mamadou Loum.

Focusing on the present though, there are some selection dilemmas Ince needs to contend with after experimenting with multiple systems during the pre-season period, with injuries already limiting the former England international’s options.

There are still a couple of first-teamers that may be left out of the starting lineup though – and we have predicted the 11 he will go with ahead of the weekend.

In goal, Joe Lumley seems to be Ince’s first-choice option but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dean Bouzanis feature at some point during the season as well after having a reasonably decent pre-season. The former will be desperate to limit unforced errors following a mixed season at Middlesbrough last term.

At left wing-back, it has to be Junior Hoilett with trialist Nesta Guinness-Walker yet to agree a contract with the Royals. The Canadian was tested there against West Ham and as an experienced figure, could be the man the Royals go with on the left side.

Captain Andy Yiadom lines up on the other side, with the Berkshire side doing extremely well to tie him down to a new contract this summer. The full-back probably wasn’t short of interest during the summer – but he remained committed to the cause and will be a real asset for the second-tier side during 2022/23 and beyond.

Two academy graduates in Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes both get the nod with Sarr potentially not ready to play 90 minutes yet – and Sam Hutchinson deserves to be in the 11 after performing well this month.

In midfield, Loum looks set to link up with the Berkshire side but like Sarr, he may not be match fit yet and this leaves Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrick as the starters in midfield.

Fornah will need to raise his performance levels if he’s to thrive in the second tier – and you would certainly back him to do so as he continues to settle into life at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ovie Ejaria and Tom Ince start as advanced midfielders – and it will be especially important to keep the former in a more central position considering how much he shined in the middle during the pre-season period.

It’s currently unclear whether Lucas Joao will be fit enough to start or even be involved – but his injury against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend didn’t look great and Ince may decide not to risk him considering the packed schedule the Royals have.