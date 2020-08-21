‘Meh’, ‘Not sure about this’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans underwhelmed by transfer news

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly had a bid accepted for Josh Windass, with the Owls well in the hunt to sign the forward from Wigan Athletic.

Windass spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Owls, making nine appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

The 26-year-old bagged three goals too; striking on his debut against Barnsley, in the heavy defeat to Derby County and then in the rout over Queens Park Rangers.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Sheffield Wednesday actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1867. True or false? True False

The former Rangers man is a versatile attacker, but he’s set to be on the way out of crisis club Wigan.

As per reports from the Sheffield Star, a bid has now been accepted by Wigan, with Sheffield Wednesday in competition with Preston North End for the signing of Windass.

Whilst the forward was decent enough last season under Garry Monk, plenty of fans are disappointed to see Wednesday putting so much focus into Windass.

Here, we assess some of their reaction…

Are we actually going to play him as a number 9? He looks like he is a natural finisher tbf but has always played off the striker or wide — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) August 21, 2020

Still not sure about him! Headless chicken at times 🤷‍♂️ — H (@hopson77) August 21, 2020

Not sure about this. He’s a decent player but we are desperate for a more physical type of striker. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) August 21, 2020

Meh — rossco (@penny3304) August 21, 2020

Let’s hope the competition get him!!! #NotGoodEnough — Dave Cheetham (@udogcheets) August 21, 2020

Dunno bit of experience but a risk. Only came on loan and spent half of injured — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) August 21, 2020