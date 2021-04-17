‘Mega’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to ‘switched on’ individual after Derby win

A number of Blackburn Rovers supporters have been heaping praise on forward Sam Gallagher following his influential performance in their 2-1 comeback win against Derby County on Friday night.

Tony Mowbray’s side headed into the game under pressure after going seven matches in the Championship without a win. Rovers fell behind in the first half and were largely second best in the opening 45 minutes against a Debry side who desperately needed the points to pull clear of relegation trouble. However, Blackburn managed to turn things around and claim a needed win.

One player who was instrumental to Rovers’ win was Gallagher, with the forward managing to register his seventh league goal of the campaign, converting from Barry Douglas’ corner to get Blackburn back on level terms. The 25-year-old was also instrumental in helping to turn the game around with his general performance.

Gallagher managed to win all eight of the aerial duels that he contested and was also heavily involved with 45 touches of the ball. While the forward also did his defensive duties very well when called upon with him making four tackles and three interceptions throughout his 83 minutes on the field (Sofascore). It was a display that showed how good he can be when at his best.

Many Blackburn fans were quick to hail his impact on the game and some were suggesting it is a shame they do not get that sort of form out of him more often.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Brilliant win and much improved second half performance!! Sam Gallagher and Taylor harwood bellis my picks for MOM — Charlotte Reynolds (@Charlotte_BRFC) April 16, 2021

Sam Gallagher was mega tonight btw if only he could do it more than twice a year. — Reece Cronshaw (@Reece_Cronshaw) April 16, 2021

What a great game from Sam Gallagher.. his hair needs to come out of his bobble more often 😂 #rovers — Beth Hodgkinson (@BethHodgkinson1) April 16, 2021

Sam Gallagher has been our best player on this run of form but people won’t admit it — Luke (@Iukemw) April 16, 2021

Rovers much better in the second half, shockingly because we’re a lot better at counter attacking football than trying to slow tika taka our way into mortal trouble. Gallagher good, Harwood-Bellis very good. Everyone else hardly shining but did enough to beat a poor Derby side. — Mike Delap 💙 (@MikeyDelap) April 16, 2021

Say what you will about Harvey Elliott, but that goal was down to Sam Gallagher being switched on and taking advantage of a Derby mistake. That man is having a very good game. #Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) April 16, 2021