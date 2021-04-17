Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Mega’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to ‘switched on’ individual after Derby win

A number of Blackburn Rovers supporters have been heaping praise on forward Sam Gallagher following his influential performance in their 2-1 comeback win against Derby County on Friday night.

Tony Mowbray’s side headed into the game under pressure after going seven matches in the Championship without a win. Rovers fell behind in the first half and were largely second best in the opening 45 minutes against a Debry side who desperately needed the points to pull clear of relegation trouble. However, Blackburn managed to turn things around and claim a needed win.

One player who was instrumental to Rovers’ win was Gallagher, with the forward managing to register his seventh league goal of the campaign, converting from Barry Douglas’ corner to get Blackburn back on level terms. The 25-year-old was also instrumental in helping to turn the game around with his general performance.

Gallagher managed to win all eight of the aerial duels that he contested and was also heavily involved with 45 touches of the ball. While the forward also did his defensive duties very well when called upon with him making four tackles and three interceptions throughout his 83 minutes on the field (Sofascore). It was a display that showed how good he can be when at his best.

Many Blackburn fans were quick to hail his impact on the game and some were suggesting it is a shame they do not get that sort of form out of him more often.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


