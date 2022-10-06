“Meets the criteria” – Carlton Palmer delivers opinion on major Rotherham United decision

Rotherham United have appointed Matt Taylor as their new manager, with the former Exeter City man venturing into the Championship.

The Millers, who were dealt a blow when Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner rejected the job, have stuck with a similar profile in their search for Paul Warne’s successor.

Warne left the Yorkshire club late last month for Derby County, with the Rams seeking an immediate return to the Championship this season.

Asked what he makes of the appointment and if he meets the criteria that the Millers need at this point, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, it meets the criteria for sure.

“He has been working at a club with a low budget is. He knows what that means.

“Because any manager that takes over Rotherham has to understand that they don’t have the biggest budget and you’re probably going to have to work with the players that you’ve got there from now till the end of the season, with maybe a little bit of movement in the market in the January transfer window.

“So, it’s whether you look at that and see that as a progression.”

The verdict

It is good to see a young, progressive manager taking on this role at Rotherham, with Taylor on an upward trajectory in his managerial career thus far.

Installing an exciting brand of football whilst in charge at Exeter, and competing well in League One despite possessing one of the smaller budgets, he certainly has potential to thrive with the Millers.

Given how new this next venture is for the 40-year-old, time will need to be afforded to him, something that is quite likely to occur when considering how the Rotherham hierarchy have acted in recent years.

It will be interesting to see if the playing style changes much as the weeks progress and whether he can make an immediate impact after a strong start to the campaign.