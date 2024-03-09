Highlights Sir Elton John, Anthony Joshua, Gerri Horner, Chris Stark, and Steven Finn are notable Watford fans with interesting connections to the club.

Each of these celebrities has expressed their love for Watford and has been seen supporting the team both in public and in personal interactions.

From ownership to personal anecdotes and relationships, these famous fans have contributed to the culture and history of Watford Football Club.

Watford may be languishing in midtable in the Championship, but they certainly aren't a club without star quality.

From pop stars to boxers, Watford have had their fair share of celebrity support over the years.

So, without further ado, here's our list of Watford's most famous fans.

Celebrity Occupation Sir Elton John Grammy award-winning musician Anthony Joshua Two-time former world heavyweight champion Gerri Horner Member of UK girl band the Spice Girls Chris Stark Radio personality Steven Finn Former England international cricketer

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John is perhaps the most famous Watford fan in history.

The six-time Grammy Award winner has been a vocal supporter of his boyhood club and famously owned the Hornets from 1976 to 1990 as they climbed from the bottom of the fourth division to the first division under the tutelage of the late Graham Taylor.

Elton John oversaw the most successful period in Watford's history, watching them finish second in the first division and qualify for the UEFA Cup before reaching the 1984 FA Cup final a year later.

He would reunite with Taylor after buying the club again in 1997, and they reached the Premier League two years later after a play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers.

After stepping down as chairman for a second time due to other commitments, he went on to perform a host of benefit gigs at Vicarage Road and to this day he still attends games.

Anthony Joshua

Two-time unified World Heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua has stated on numerous occasions he supports his hometown team, Watford.

A good friend of Watford legend Troy Deeney, whom he met in a barbershop in 2012, Joshua has stuck with the Hornets through thick and thin and enjoys a strong relationship with fellow Watford fan Sir Elton John.

There were plans for Joshua to fight at Vicarage Road, but they never materialised, although the possibility is not off the table.

Joshua has always maintained that football was his first love, and he even featured in FIFA 21.

Gerri Horner (formerly Halliwell)

Former Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell, who is married to underfire Red Bull F1 chief executive Christian Horner, is a lifelong Watford supporter.

She was reportedly gutted when Watford's arch-rivals Luton secured promotion to the Premier League last season and has been pictured in retro Watford jerseys.

Chris Stark

BBC Radio 1 presenter Chris Stark has made no secret of his love for Watford.

He was taken to his first Watford game by his next-door neighbour, as his parents weren't that into football.

His favourite memory is reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in 2003 under Ray Lewington.

Born in Pinner, the same London suburb Sir Elton John was born in, Stark recently got to interview the musician at Vicarage Road as they talked about his time as chairman of the club among other things.

He has also tried to convert several Hollywood actresses such as Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis into Hornets fans.

Steven Finn

Former English cricketer Steven Finn is a die-hard Watford fan and said he had no choice in who to support.

Finn, who stands at 6ft 7in, lived near Vicarage Road and said he followed in his mum's footsteps as she was a lifelong Watford fan.

Finn recalled in an interview with The Times that his first match was against Grimsby Town in 1996 and that before he decided to focus on cricket, he and his mum both had season tickets at the club.

He also revealed his favourite player was left-back Paul Robinson, whom Finn admired for his loyalty.