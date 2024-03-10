Highlights Nick Hancock, known for hosting 'They Think It's All Over', is a devoted Stoke City fan since childhood, sharing various emotions with the club.

Sugar Ray Leonard, the iconic American boxer, has been spotted wearing a Stoke City shirt, aligning himself with the Potters fanbase.

Jeremy Bates, the former British number one tennis player, is also a famous Stoke City supporter with some career successes in doubles matches.

Stoke City fans will be hoping that their team can avoid relegation to League One, as they are enduring a tricky 2023/24 campaign, while some famous faces sit among the Potters faithful.

From an icon of the world of rock and roll, to an English cricketing star and more, Football League World introduces you to the Potters' celebrity supporters.

Nick Hancock

Born in Stoke-on-Trent and an avid Potters fan, Nick Hancock is an actor and TV presenter who hosted the sports quiz show They Think It's All Over for a decade.

During his acting career, the 61-year-old appeared in two episodes of British classic Mr Bean as both a thief who stole Bean's camera and a train ticket inspector.

Hancock is known for his affiliation with the Potters, and back in 2023, he described his relationship with the club to the Stoke Sentinel: "53 years of going to watch Stoke.

"I have been ecstatic, depressed, angry, shocked, sad, elated, amused, entertained."

Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard is a former American boxer who won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal as a light welterweight, which followed the gold medal he achieved in the 1975 Pan American Games.

Leonard competed as a professional boxer between 1977 and 1997, and after winning his first world title in 1979, he would go on to win five world titles in his career.

The boxer hails from North Carolina, but the Potters faithful have every right to claim the five-time world champion as one of their own after he was pictured with the club's shirt on a visit to the Bet365 Stadium.

Dominic Cork

Sticking with sporting celebrities for now, former cricketer Dominic Cork was an all-rounder who played first-class cricket for Derbyshire, Lancashire and Hampshire.

Throughout his career, Cork made 37 test caps for England, returning his best bowling figures of seven for 43 in a test match against West Indies in 1995.

Dominic Cork England Test Cricket career - Stats according to ESPNcricinfo Matches 37 Innings 62 Runs 3,906 Balls (bowled) 7,678 Wickets 131

Born in Newcastle-under-Lyme and educated at St Joseph's College, Stoke-on-Trent, Cork is a big fan of the Potters, and in 2016 he even reported outside the Bet365 Stadium on transfer deadline day for Sky Sports News.

Slash

Moving to the world of rock and roll now, iconic Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was born in London but raised in Stoke-on-Trent before moving to Los Angeles aged six.

Slash may be better known for his world-famous guitar riff in Guns N' Roses' all-time classic Sweet Child O' Mine, but he is also a Potters supporter.

Ahead of the side's 2011 FA Cup final, he tweeted: "I'll be in France Sat.

"That close to the Stoke City-Manchester City final.

"But, alas, not close enough."

Jeremy Bates

Another famous Potters fan is Jeremy Bates, a former tennis player who was ranked British number one in 1987 and from 1989 to 1994, but he never reached a singles grand slam final during his career.

However, Bates' doubles career was somewhat more successful as he reached the 1988 Australian doubles final alongside Swedish player Peter Lundgren, but the pair lost out to American duo Rick Leach and Jim Pugh.

In mixed doubles, Bates tasted success on two occasions as he won the 1987 Wimbledon title alongside fellow Brit Jo Durie, a feat the duo would go on to emulate as they claimed the 1991 Australian Open title.