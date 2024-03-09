Highlights Stockport County's impressive rise under new ownership has attracted famous fans who support the team through thick and thin.

Stockport County have gone from strength to strength since local businessman Mark Stott took over the club in 2020, and while this has increased interest in the Hatters, some of the fans on this list have been here for the long haul.

The Hatters are in search of another promotion to add to their recent collection after the previous six season have seen year-on-year improvements in league position.

County's last six league finishes Season League Position 2022/23 League Two 4th 2021/22 National League 1st 2020/21 National League 3rd 2019/20 National League 7th 2018/19 National League North 1st 2017/18 National League North 5th

The link to the club for most of these famous fans predates the takeover, as the people of Stockport often feel a strong connection to their local side, regardless of how often they make it to the terraces.

Here, Football League World takes a look at some of the celebrity fans that have been attracted to Edgeley Park...

Nathan Aspinall

Stockport-born darts sensation Nathan Aspinall has fought his way to the top of his discipline, at the time of writing sitting in fourth place in the world rankings.

However, the arrow-thrower began his life wanting to play football. He was scouted as a youngster for the Manchester United goalkeeping academy and later had youth contract offers from Rangers, before playing for his hometown team, the Hatters, on trial.

Unfortunately, his football career didn't quite work out the way his darts one has, but Aspinall still keeps a keen eye on the situation at Edgeley Park, congratulating the team's promotion back to the Football League in recent years.

Tony O'Shea

Another famous Hatter from the world of darts is Tony O'Shea, who competed on some of the biggest stages in darts and can has numerous titles to his name.

A decade-old YouTube video shows O'Shea answering trivia on his team, back when County had slipped into non-league, showing that the darts player committed to his team through thick and thin.

The Stockport-born O'Shea has travelled the length of the country following County, and has even turned up to compete in tournaments wearing Stockport colours.

Charlie Salt

Five-piece band Blossoms, all Stockport-born, have been involved with County at various points since their debut hit album in 2016.

As a collective, they have had sponsored billboards inside the ground previously and have also performed a remarkable one-off gig at Edgeley Park that is still spoken about locally to this day.

Blossoms bassist, Charlie Salt, told the BBC back in 2018 that he had been a County fan all of his life, and was still following the club when his tour schedule allowed.

He was regretful then that the Hatters had fallen as far as they had, and believed it was a club that needed to be further up the pyramid, so the intervening years up to the present day must have made pleasant viewing for Salt.

Robin Richards

Keeping strictly to darts players and bass guitarists, another famous Hatter comes in the form of Robin Richards, the bass guitarist for Stockport-based band Dutch Uncles.

Richards proudly displays 'SCFC' in his Twitter bio and in a 2020 interview with the Manchester Evening News, the paper declared that he was a season ticket holder at Edgeley Park.

In the past year, Richards has appeared as a guest on County podcast The Scarf Begara Wore, where he sat down for an hour-long discussion with TSBW hosts Russ and Nick about the Hatters.