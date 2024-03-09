Of all the current EFL clubs, Southampton can boast one of the most eclectic bunch of high-profile fans that go to watch their beloved Saints.

From politicians to glamour models with a sprinkle of TV personalities thrown in for good measure, it’s always worth having a look at who is in the padded seats at St Mary’s with a popular face likely to be seen.

Here we take a look at some of the most famous fans of the South Coast side, and it doesn’t start much bigger than the man who runs the country.

Southampton FC celebrity fans Name Occupation Rishi Sunak Prime Minister Iwan Thomas Olympic 400m runner Chris Packham TV presenter Craig David Singer Lucy Pinder Glamour model Ed Chamberlin TV presenter

Rishi Sunak is a Southampton supporter

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was born in the city of Southampton and has been known to frequent St Mary’s when he gets the chance.

The Conservative leader managed to get to a game earlier in the 23/24 campaign, as he watched his beloved side secure a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle days after Christmas.

Speaking at an event in 2022, Sunak claimed he would have loved to have been involved with the football club if he hadn’t have got involved with politics.

He said: “If I could run Southampton Football Club I’d be a very happy man.”

Craig David

Two-time Grammy winner Craig David, who rose to fame with hits like ‘Fill me in’ and ‘7 days’, is another celeb Saints fan.

David got the ultimate fan experience five years ago, when he was given the chance to be put through his paces with Southampton stars such as Ryan Bertrand, Che Adams, and Angus Gunn in training.

The singer is a massive football fan and took part in Soccer Aid in 2008 - playing alongside the likes of former Saints striker Alan Shearer, as well as David Seaman and Teddy Sheringham.

Chris Packham

Another star born and bred in Southampton is nature enthusiast Chris Packham and he is also known to follow the Saints.

The TV personality, most well known for his presenting role on the BBC’s Springwatch, has presented all manner of environmental programmes over his 40-year career in television.

Ed Chamberlin

No, that's not him pictured above, but another TV personality known to have a soft spot for Southampton FC is Ed Chamberlin.

The anchorman is most well known for his time at Sky Sports at the turn of the century as well as being the face of ITV’s horse racing coverage.

He said of his love of the side in an interview with Great British Life in 2016: “Football was and is a massive passion. I quickly became a Southampton fan and my first ever game was against Liverpool at The Dell (September 20, 1980).

"I remember Graeme Souness (pictured) scoring for the Reds in that match, which finished in a 2-2 draw. It’s ironic to now be working with Graeme on a regular basis on Sky Sports all these years on.”

Iwan Thomas

British 400m runner Iwan Thomas has represented Team GB on the Olympic and Commonwealth stage, as well as being a European and World champion in the 4x400m relay.

Despite being brought up as a Tottenham Hotspur fan, Thomas changed allegiances in his early days and has stuck with the Saints ever since.

He said in a 2021 interview with The Times: “My dad was a Tottenham fan and he’d take me on the back of his motorbike to see Spurs, but when I finished university in 1995 I move to Southampton to become a professional athlete.

"I started taking an interest and Southampton is my club now, I know you shouldn’t switch allegiances but I’ve had a season ticket for as long as I can remember, it’s the opposite of glory-hunting.”

Lucy Pinder

Glamour model Lucy Pinder (left) has been a lifelong Saints fan, having been something of a regular at The Dell with her parents when she was younger.

Pinder’s favourite memory as a child was a 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United, while she names Antti Niemi, Gareth Bale, Rory Delap, and Matt Le Tissier among her all-time Saints XI.

In a 2012 interview with The Sun she said: “My mum used to take us to The Dell quite religiously when we were early teens and I used to fight with my sister over who would get the tickets.

“I went a lot one season and they kept winning so I thought I was the lucky charm.

“I remember going to a Saints-Leicester match and being told off for shouting too much.

"I was a mouthy 12-year-old and I remember singing ‘She fell over’ to Emile Heskey. I’ve calmed my mouth at football games now.”