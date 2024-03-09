Highlights Hollywood star Will Ferrell, Premier League midfielder Mason Mount, broadcaster Ian Darke, and cricketer Anya Shrubsole are proud Portsmouth supporters.

Will Ferrell's visit to Fratton Park in 2019 cemented his fandom, while Mason Mount declared he is "Portsmouth through and through."

Ian Darke and Anya Shrubsole also openly support Portsmouth FC, showcasing the diverse range of celebrity fans invested in the club's success.

With the League One season coming into the final few months of the season, Portmsouth are certainly sitting pretty.

That will certainly excite the club's supporters at Fratton Park, some of which, as we discuss below, are faces you will recognise.

Did you know that a Hollywood star follows the club, for example? Or that a Premier League footballer has previously described themselves as Portsmouth through and through?

If not, you'll want to keep on reading, as we've picked out some of Pompey's celebrity supporters - all of whom will be hoping to see the South Coast club return to the Championship this term.

Portsmouth FC's celebrity supporters Celebrity Age Occupation Will Ferrell 56 Actor Mason Mount 25 Professional Footballer Ian Darke 70 Broadcaster/Commentator Anya Shrubsole 32 Former England Cricketer

​​​​​

Will Ferrell

Kicking things off with a Hollywood A-Lister, actor Will Ferrell is said to be a follower of Portsmouth Football Club.

Although it is unclear just how much Ferrell follows the club, Pompey can certainly claim him as a celebrity supporter following his attendance at a home game in 2019/20.

Ferrell attended a League One clash versus Tranmere Rovers due to his friendship with Michael Eisner, who is reported to have invited the actor to the club.

As you can see from the tweet below, the club very much embraced him being at Fratton Park.

Ferrell was also spotted watching Portsmouth on a stream prior to his visit to the club in person.

We know that the American actor is certainly keen on football given that he is also a co-owner of MLS outfit LA FC.

Mason Mount

We go from Hollywood to the Premier League for Pompey's next famous supporter.

Indeed, Manchester United and England midfielder Mason Mount is a fan of the club.

Mount came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, and as mentioned above, now plays for Man United, but his heart lies at Fratton Park.

That is according to an interview given by Mount himself a few years ago in which he admitted that he was 'Portsmouth through and through'.

You wonder whether we could see the midfielder represent his beloved club at some point in the future, perhaps in the twilight of his career.

Ian Darke

Legendary sports broadcaster and commentator Ian Darke is yet another famous face who supports Portsmouth FC.

Darke has made no secret of his support of the club throughout his career, and in an interview in 2021, opened up with the Portsmouth YouTube channel regarding his Pompey support.

Darke currently works for ESPN in the United States and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, so the chances are you have heard him commentating at some stage.

Anya Shrubsole MBE

Last but certainly not least, we turn to Anya Shrubsole, another famous sportsperson who is reportedly a fan of Portsmouth FC.

Shrubsole is an MBE and was an England international cricketer between 2007 and 2022.

In fact, her MBE was awarded in 2018 after being a part of the 2017 Cricket World Cup winning side.

Shrubsole proudly displays that she is a Pompey fan in her bio on Twitter/X, and in an old interview on the England and Wales Cricket Board YouTube channel, she was described as a 'Portsmouth FC fanatic'.