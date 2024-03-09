Highlights Robbie Williams, who invested in Port Vale & became club president, may consider purchasing it in the future.

Port Vale have been in existence for 148 years, and despite never making the top tier of English football have picked up some famous fans along the way.

They are currently struggling in the League One relegation zone, but the four people listed below won't be turning their back on The Valiants any time soon.

Let's take a look at who they are...

Port Vale's celebrity fans Name Occupation Robbie Williams Singer Phil 'The Power' Taylor Ex-Darts legend Jonathan Wilkes Entertainer Simon Webbe Singer (with boyband Blue)

Robbie Williams

Burslem-born entertainer Robbie Williams grew up just minutes from Vale Park and his father Pete Conway was a one-time licensee of the Vale Park Social Club.

Robbie has been vocal in his love of Vale and has put his money where his mouth is - investing £250,000 in the club back in 2006. Since Carol and Kevin Shanhan took over the club he has been seen at matches, and in 2022 had an emotional 'homecoming' concert, playing to more than 20,000 fans at Vale Park.

He was recently awarded the role of club president, and his more noticeable involvement in the last two years has led to some media sources speculating he may buy the club in a Wrexham-style 'Hollywood' takeover with the next man on the list...

Phil 'The Power' Taylor

Another of Stoke-on-Trent's most famous sons, Phil Taylor amassed 85 major titles and an incredible 16 World Championships. In 2015, The BBC rated Taylor among the ten greatest British sportsmen of the last 35 years.

A keen supporter of the region itself, he has been spotted at Vale matches, but it is his most recent comments on Vale that got fans talking. Responding to a question about buying the club with Robbie Williams, he said: "Yeah I think so, but we'd have to see what it is and how much they want and stuff like that."

However, before Vale fans could get too excited, he did also say that the pair hadn't spoken about it, but his ambition would be "to get them to the Premier League".

Jonathan Wilkes

A childhood friend of Robbie Williams, Jonathan Wilkes is known to many people in Stoke-on-Trent as he stars in the city's pantomime every year.

A successful presenter and entertainer in his own right, Wilkes had trials at Port Vale as a youngster and was also on the books at Everton, and the Burslem club are known to still be close to his heart, with him often referencing them in his panto performances - and putting down rivals Stoke City.

However, his football prowess is known to millions. He helped co-found Soccer Aid, a charity event for UNICEF that has raised more than £38 million since 2006, and appeared regularly, captaining the England team against a Rest of the World XI.

Simon Webbe

Simon Webbe, who best known for being in the boyband Blue, once dreamed of black white and gold. He is another who was a youth team player at Port Vale but didn't make the cut after suffering with injuries.

He went on to sell more than 15 million records with Blue and the band are about to embark on a 20-year anniversary tour, according to the Daily Mail.