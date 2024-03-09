Highlights Norwich City has a renowned fan base, including celebrities like Myleene Klass and Hugh Jackman.

TV personalities like Simon Thomas and Jake Humphrey also support the club.

Delia Smith, a famous chef and shareholder, famously rallied fans during a Norwich match.

Norwich City are one of the biggest clubs in the Championship.

For the last few years, they have been seen as a yo-yo club, jumping between the Premier League and the Championship.

However, after relegation from the Premier League in 2022, they failed to live up to expectations and get promoted straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking, instead finishing in 13th place last season.

But this season, under David Wagner, they seem to be back at their best, vying for a place in the play-offs.

As we wait to see how the season plays out for the Canaries, we have taken a look at six of Norwich’s most famous supporters who will be watching 2023/24 conclude.

Celebrity What are they famous for? Myleene Klass Musician, singer, television presenter and model Simon Thomas Presenter Jake Humphrey Presenter Stephen Fry Actor, broadcaster, comedian, director, narrator and writer Hugh Jackman Actor Delia Smith Chef and Norwich shareholder

Myleene Klass

A singer and a big TV personality, Klass is also a massive football fan.

She used to go to school in Norwich, and has previously been seen watching games.

The former One Show host is now a regular on Loose Women, and has also previously contested on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Simon Thomas

Thomas is a TV presenter, having previously covered the Premier League on Amazon TV. This season, he took over from Jeff Stelling as the host of Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

A big Norwich Dean from the area, Thomas has held roles in the club’s supporters' trust.

Jake Humphrey

A big Norwich fan and again a local, Humphrey is another TV presenter, who up until the end of last season, was a presenter on BT Sport for the Premier League and European competitions.

He always makes his feelings towards the club known on social media, or on his High Performance podcast.

Stephen Fry

Fry is an actor and comedian, best known for his previous role as host of QI.

He has also appeared in many TV series, like Blackadder, Sherlock Holmes and It’s a Sin.

The 66-year-old grew up on Norfolk and is regularly seen at Carrow Road.

Hugh Jackman

Jackman is an Australian actor, who is best known for his role playing Wolverine in the X-Men series.

But he does also take an interest in football. Whilst many may think Wrexham may be the team he follows due to his friendship and future co-star in Ryan Reynolds, it is actually Norwich.

He even stated last year that he would like to play for the Canaries if they played Wrexham, just to annoy Reynolds.

Delia Smith

Arguably the most well known celebrity supporter of Norwich, Smith is one of the majority shareholders of the club along with her husband, having been asked to help invest when the club were struggling financially.

Smith is best known as being one of the most famous chefs in the country, having been a TV presenter showcasing her cooking skills.

Undoubtedly her most famous and iconic moment when it comes to Norwich is her rallying cry to the Norwich faithful at half-time of a match against Manchester City in 2005.

She exclaimed over the microphone: "A message for the best football supporters in the world: we need a 12th man here. Where are you? Where are you? Let's be 'avin' you! Come on!"